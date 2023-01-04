Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after he holed himself up inside an apartment following a domestic dispute Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the man involved barricaded himself in an apartment along Martin Street SE...
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jury selection in trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug could last weeks
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury section is likely to last weeks in the gang-related trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 13 others. Inside the Fulton County courthouse on Friday another 200 jurors were briefed on the case. In all, around 600 potential jurors participated in an orientation of sorts. As part of the process, they must watch a four-hour video of the judge reading the entire 95-page indictment against the 14 co-defendants.
Man found dead, shot multiple times inside car at Decatur park
DECATUR, Ga. — A woman found a man shot dead at a park in Decatur early on Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. She was walking with her dog through Shoal Creek Park around 8 a.m. in Decatur when she saw a white sedan with the doors open. Once she got closer, the woman discovered a man inside the car with several gunshot wounds, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT breaches apartment after 4-hour standoff
An Atlanta man is in jail after an hours long SWAT standoff Friday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman at the home. That woman was eventually taken to an area hospital.
Atlanta police release video of suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the man they believe to be behind a Christmas Eve shooting that left another man dead. Officers say they were called to a Citgo gas station on Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve where they found a man who had been shot.
Police release surveillance video in hit-and-run that left 9-year-old boy dead
ATLANTA — Police are releasing images of the truck they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy earlier this week. Investigators say Jamal Dean was hit by a red Ford F-150 near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Cleveland Ave on Tuesday night. They are still looking for the driver of that truck.
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation. Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a...
wondradio.com
Bridgeton Woman Charged with Murder
A woman accused of having killed her toddler son almost four years ago and telling police he had been kidnapped before his remains were found buried in the yard of her New Jersey home has been convicted of murder and other charges. Prosecutors in Cumberland County say 28-year-old Nakira Griner...
Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who was on the run in for nearly a month after what officers said was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The attack happened on Dec. 2....
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of Eric Holmes, killed by police, meets with GBI
A mother's fight for justice continues. Eric Holmes was shot and killed outside his job by a Clayton County police officer just four days before Thanksgiving.
Ars Technica
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
