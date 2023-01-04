ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Will the family maximum limit my Social Security benefits?

Question: I have a question about the family maximum SS retirement benefit. As I understand it, if the breadwinner is drawing retirement benefits or is deceased, the family maximum is calculated from a formula that yields a figure between 150 percent and 188 percent of the breadwinner's primary insurance amount — his or her monthly benefit if claimed at full retirement age. That age is 66 and 4 months for people born in 1956 and will gradually increase to 67 over the next few years. Is this calculation only applicable at full retirement age (in my case 66 and 4 months) or is it still applicable if I delay taking SS until 68 or 70? My assumption is the "breadwinner" is the spouse with the higher income. Signed: Planning my Retirement.
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock

If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
InsuranceNewsNet

NsureHub Partners With Ladder To Make Life Insurance Easy For Its Customers

The new partnership will further strengthen NsureHub in the market. - NsureHub, a leading insurance provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ladder, a well-known life insurance services provider, to strengthen its position in this space and add to its already-extensive gamut of products. This partnership will offer direct-to-consumer, term life insurance. Customers can apply using the website and receive an instant decision.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MLMIC Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect MLMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Location-based user dataset management (USPTO 11531969): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11531969, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many clients expect to meet with their advisors and discuss their needs at their convenience. Conventionally, interacting with advisors requires setting up appointments, using traditional methods such as calling or emailing the advisor several days in advance, which may lead to several inconvenient back-and-forth communications regarding availability and suitable locations for the appointment. Many clients are more likely to reach out and discuss their needs, when the clients know that they are in the proximity of an advisor, who is available at that moment or shortly thereafter. Additionally, many clients do not monitor their account activities and may not even be aware of a need to meet with an advisor. Conventional methods fail to address the above-mentioned shortcomings. As the processing power of computers has increased and the Internet technology era allows for more interconnectivity between computing systems and mobile devices, many institutions utilize software solutions to facilitate meetings between clients and advisors. However, since implementation of these software solutions, many technical shortcomings have been identified and have created a new set of challenges. For example, data associated with clients (e.g., location of the client or data associated with a client’s account) and data associated with advisors (e.g., location of the advisor or data associated with advisor skills and qualifications) may be stored within different databases. Managing such data on different databases and platforms is difficult due to number, size, or content of the data stored.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Transamerica Unveils Financial Choice IUL

New index universal life insurance offers opportunity for tax-advantaged choice and flexibility. /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today the availability of the Transamerica Financial Choice IULSM, a new index universal life insurance policy to protect beneficiaries while providing flexibility and opportunity for tax-advantaged supplemental income. The Transamerica Financial Choice IUL offers life insurance protection and a variety of index options and policy features to help customers maximize accumulation potential and access to cash value.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Branch Becomes a Certified B Corp, Anchored By Its Mission to Make Insurance More Affordable for All

Home and Auto Insurer Recognized for its work to restore insurance as a force for communal good. /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make bundling home and auto insurance easier and less expensive, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation™. Branch received this certification because it met the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set forth by nonprofit.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Wilfrid Laurier University Researchers Update Current Study Findings on Risk Management (Spectral Expansions for Credit Risk Modelling with Occupation Times): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study two credit risk models with occupation time and liquidation barriers: the structural model and the hybrid model with hazard rate. The defaults within the models are characterized in accordance with Chapter 7 (a liquidation process) and Chapter 11 (a reorganization process) of the U.S.”
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Malaysian Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
InsuranceNewsNet

International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires

Promoted to COO and joined ICI as VP of Sales After Another Record Year Offering Global Health. (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is excited to announce the promotion of. Gregg Manning. to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Manning. has previously served as Vice President of Operations since...
InsuranceNewsNet

Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific

PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International , a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance,. Asia Pacific. reporting to. , Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C...
InsuranceNewsNet

Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans

The Hague , January 6, 2023 - Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of. to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.
InsuranceNewsNet

AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

UNITED FIRE GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. UFG Insurance Appoints Julie Stephenson as New Chief Operating Officer. On. January 5, 2023. , the Company announced the appointment of. ,. age 55, as Executive Vice President and Chief...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy