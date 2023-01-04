ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the family maximum limit my Social Security benefits?

Question: I have a question about the family maximum SS retirement benefit. As I understand it, if the breadwinner is drawing retirement benefits or is deceased, the family maximum is calculated from a formula that yields a figure between 150 percent and 188 percent of the breadwinner's primary insurance amount — his or her monthly benefit if claimed at full retirement age. That age is 66 and 4 months for people born in 1956 and will gradually increase to 67 over the next few years. Is this calculation only applicable at full retirement age (in my case 66 and 4 months) or is it still applicable if I delay taking SS until 68 or 70? My assumption is the "breadwinner" is the spouse with the higher income. Signed: Planning my Retirement.
Step by step, how to apply for lower prepaid medical insurance premium increases

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues issued today an instruction to explain how to file the procedure before the agency to prove a monthly income lower than$ 392,562 and, thus, pay lower increases in prepaid medicine fees. For those who are holders of a prepaid medicine plan and need to make the "Affidavit of Income Certification before the AFIP", they…
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock

If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
Secure 2.0 Act: Student loan payments will count toward 401(K) matching contributions

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) signed the Secure 2.0 Act into law, which not only created changes to retirement savings plans but also impacted student loan payments. Beginning in 2024, the Secure 2.0 Act will allow employers to provide their employees with 401(k) contribution matches based on their workers' student loan payments. In other words, student loan payments can be treated as elective deferrals or employee 401(k) contributions and therefore applicable to a company's matching policies.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates

That's what several members of the Federal Open Market Committee said at their last meeting in December, the Fed said in the minutes of the meeting released Wednesday. On December 14, the Fed announced a half-point increase in the policy rate, the seventh since March, leaving it in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, since December 2007.
Wilfrid Laurier University Researchers Update Current Study Findings on Risk Management (Spectral Expansions for Credit Risk Modelling with Occupation Times): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study two credit risk models with occupation time and liquidation barriers: the structural model and the hybrid model with hazard rate. The defaults within the models are characterized in accordance with Chapter 7 (a liquidation process) and Chapter 11 (a reorganization process) of the U.S.”
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. UFG Insurance Appoints Julie Stephenson as New Chief Operating Officer. On. January 5, 2023. , the Company announced the appointment of. ,. age 55, as Executive Vice President and Chief...
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure

CINCINNATI , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with. Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to. $5...
What was the impact of regulating markups for US health insurance?

Part of the Affordable Care Act mandated a medical loss ratio (MLR) for health plans in the individual and small group markets. What this means is that if the MLR is 80% and insurers charge $100 in premiums, plan enrollees must receive $80 in services on average. If they do not (say they only receive $75 of services on average), then they would get a premium rebate ($5 in this…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MLMIC Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect MLMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as...
Patent Issued for Location-based user dataset management (USPTO 11531969): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11531969, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many clients expect to meet with their advisors and discuss their needs at their convenience. Conventionally, interacting with advisors requires setting up appointments, using traditional methods such as calling or emailing the advisor several days in advance, which may lead to several inconvenient back-and-forth communications regarding availability and suitable locations for the appointment. Many clients are more likely to reach out and discuss their needs, when the clients know that they are in the proximity of an advisor, who is available at that moment or shortly thereafter. Additionally, many clients do not monitor their account activities and may not even be aware of a need to meet with an advisor. Conventional methods fail to address the above-mentioned shortcomings. As the processing power of computers has increased and the Internet technology era allows for more interconnectivity between computing systems and mobile devices, many institutions utilize software solutions to facilitate meetings between clients and advisors. However, since implementation of these software solutions, many technical shortcomings have been identified and have created a new set of challenges. For example, data associated with clients (e.g., location of the client or data associated with a client’s account) and data associated with advisors (e.g., location of the advisor or data associated with advisor skills and qualifications) may be stored within different databases. Managing such data on different databases and platforms is difficult due to number, size, or content of the data stored.”
