Read full article on original website
Related
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock
If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes
WASHINGTON- Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates this year more than they had previously forecast. That message reflected concern that Wall Street traders were too optimistic that the Fed would…
Congressional Research Service: 'Federal Reserve – Policy Issues in 118th Congress' (Part 3 of 3)
(Continued from Part 2 of 3) Because banks and select other institutions maintain master accounts at the Fed to hold their reserves, those accounts can be used to facilitate interbank payments. To that end, the Fed operates the following wholesale payment systems for those institutions:. * the Automated Clearinghouse (ACH)...
The U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates
That's what several members of the Federal Open Market Committee said at their last meeting in December, the Fed said in the minutes of the meeting released Wednesday. On December 14, the Fed announced a half-point increase in the policy rate, the seventh since March, leaving it in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, since December 2007.
N.Y. sues Celsius Networks crypto CEO Alex Mashinsky for defrauding ‘humiliated’ New Yorkers
New York Daily News, The (NY) The New York attorney general’s office on Thursday filed suit against the ex-CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Networks for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors — including 26,000 New Yorkers — out of billions of dollars. Attorney General. case against.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. SILAC Insurance Company. (SILAC) (. Salt Lake City, UT. ). The outlook assigned to these...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MLMIC Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect MLMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as...
Wilfrid Laurier University Researchers Update Current Study Findings on Risk Management (Spectral Expansions for Credit Risk Modelling with Occupation Times): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study two credit risk models with occupation time and liquidation barriers: the structural model and the hybrid model with hazard rate. The defaults within the models are characterized in accordance with Chapter 7 (a liquidation process) and Chapter 11 (a reorganization process) of the U.S.”
Patent Issued for Location-based user dataset management (USPTO 11531969): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11531969, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many clients expect to meet with their advisors and discuss their needs at their convenience. Conventionally, interacting with advisors requires setting up appointments, using traditional methods such as calling or emailing the advisor several days in advance, which may lead to several inconvenient back-and-forth communications regarding availability and suitable locations for the appointment. Many clients are more likely to reach out and discuss their needs, when the clients know that they are in the proximity of an advisor, who is available at that moment or shortly thereafter. Additionally, many clients do not monitor their account activities and may not even be aware of a need to meet with an advisor. Conventional methods fail to address the above-mentioned shortcomings. As the processing power of computers has increased and the Internet technology era allows for more interconnectivity between computing systems and mobile devices, many institutions utilize software solutions to facilitate meetings between clients and advisors. However, since implementation of these software solutions, many technical shortcomings have been identified and have created a new set of challenges. For example, data associated with clients (e.g., location of the client or data associated with a client’s account) and data associated with advisors (e.g., location of the advisor or data associated with advisor skills and qualifications) may be stored within different databases. Managing such data on different databases and platforms is difficult due to number, size, or content of the data stored.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Malaysian Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Aegon to repurchase shares for share-based compensation plans
The Hague , January 6, 2023 - Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of. to meet its obligations resulting from the share-based compensation plans for senior management. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
WASHINGTON (AP) — The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that December was another healthy month for hiring — a boon for those looking for work but a problem for the. Federal Reserve. if it persists. Economists have forecast that employers added 200,000...
Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth with AXA XL, Syngenta, Munich Re, Agroinsurance
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title. and Reinsurance Market Study Forecast till 2028. This. and Reinsurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the.
The 2023 turning points: inflation, rates and recovery
In the United States, core domestic demand barely grew in the third quarter after slowing during the previous six months. Consumer spending and business investment have slowed sharply, and manufacturing and service activity is already slowing in the euro zone and China. So far, the Federal Reserve has been the most restrictive of the central banks, bringing…
Corporations are still borrowing, despite high interest rates
Rising interest rates have made a lot of people think twice about borrowing in the past year — whether that's a potential homebuyer facing higher mortgage rates, a car buyer facing more expensive auto loans, or a business owner having to pay more for a line of credit. But...
Xchange Benefits Launches Tennessee Captive Insurance Company, Distribution Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xchange Benefits LLC , a managing general underwriter owned by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), today announced it has launched a protected cell company named Distribution Re. The new entity, which operates under the authority of the. State of Tennessee Insurance Department. , will insure accident &...
University of Piraeus Researchers Publish New Study Findings on Risk Management (An Empirical Analysis for the Determination of Risk Factors of Work-Related Accidents in the Maritime Transportation Sector): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting out of Piraeus,. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The main objective of this study is to highlight the internal risk factors associated with maritime transportation accidents and the important role of presenting them in the dataset at the time of the incident.”
International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires
BOSTON , Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Citizens Insurance. (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is excited to announce the promotion of. to the position of Chief Operating Officer. has previously served as Vice President of Operations since joining the firm in 2015. Under Gregg's leadership, the company...
Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific
PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International , a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance,. Asia Pacific. reporting to. , Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C...
Thinking about trading options or stock in Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Docusign, Apple, MicroStrategy, or Allstate Corp?
NEW YORK , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BMRN, DOCU, AAPL, MSTR, and ALL. Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report. Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0