11 running to lead Michigan GOP after election losses blamed on Trump
Eleven people – from former Republican statewide candidates to local conservative activists – are running to chair the Michigan GOP and turn the party around after sweeping losses in the midterms. The MIGOP released the names Friday evening, the deadline to file paperwork. They include popular choices who...
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate […] The post Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
deadlinedetroit.com
"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, retired early from dentistry due to threats
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her husband retired from his dental practice about eight years earlier than planned, significantly impairing his retirement plans, because of threats arising from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike her, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory "didn't have all the state police with him all the time and he was worried about his patients and his staff," Whitmer said in an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, for his podcast, "The...
Michigan gun rights groups strategize in preparation of Democrats’ legislative agenda
Gun rights activists are gearing up for a potential battle with Michigan’s new Democrat-led government over the state’s gun laws and regulations. The switch from Republican governance and recent calls for gun control by Democrats has gun rights groups readily on the defensive, with several already having convened to talk strategy for the 2023-2024 legislative session.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
NICB Applauds Former Massachusetts Governor, State Legislature For Passing And Signing Bill H.5356
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds former. Massachusetts. Governor. and the. Massachusetts. state legislature for passing and signing Bill H.5356. The Bill establishes penalties for the unauthorized sale of...
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
The 7 Investigators obtained video of a local judge at a recent conference that raises questions about the relationship between judges and professional guardians.
‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics
It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMT
Jan. 6 committee says Michigan republicans tried to overturn 2020 election results
LANSING, Mich. — Final reports and hundreds of interview transcripts released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6th attack, offer more details on how Michigan was tied to a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including extensive efforts to offer up a fake slate of electors supporting then-President Donald Trump.
Keep your eyes open for wild turkeys this month, report sightings to the DNR
If you spot any turkeys in the wild this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know about it. The wild turkey resurgence in Michigan is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories, according to the DNR. To assist in their studies, the department is asking the public to report any sightings in January here.
Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market
Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
Rhode Island-funded abortion coverage back in play this session
PROVIDENCE – On the second day of the new legislative session in Democrat-dominated. , publicly-funded abortion-coverage for state employees and Medicaid recipients is back in play. On Thursday, Rep. , the House majority whip, introduced this year's version of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. Echoing legislation introduced last...
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine waiting for lawsuit decision
Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
WILX-TV
Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer signs bill limiting patient isolation at assisted living facilities
One of the last bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed to close out her first term was Senate Bill 450 of 2021. The bill, now Public Act 274 of 2022, will put a 30-day cap on state-mandated bans on visiting patients in assisted living facilities. As a section of the three-page...
Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics. The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
