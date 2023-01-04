Read full article on original website
Related
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock
If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates
That's what several members of the Federal Open Market Committee said at their last meeting in December, the Fed said in the minutes of the meeting released Wednesday. On December 14, the Fed announced a half-point increase in the policy rate, the seventh since March, leaving it in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, since December 2007.
The 2023 turning points: inflation, rates and recovery
In the United States, core domestic demand barely grew in the third quarter after slowing during the previous six months. Consumer spending and business investment have slowed sharply, and manufacturing and service activity is already slowing in the euro zone and China. So far, the Federal Reserve has been the most restrictive of the central banks, bringing…
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
WASHINGTON (AP) — The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that December was another healthy month for hiring — a boon for those looking for work but a problem for the. Federal Reserve. if it persists. Economists have forecast that employers added 200,000...
What was the impact of regulating markups for US health insurance?
Part of the Affordable Care Act mandated a medical loss ratio (MLR) for health plans in the individual and small group markets. What this means is that if the MLR is 80% and insurers charge $100 in premiums, plan enrollees must receive $80 in services on average. If they do not (say they only receive $75 of services on average), then they would get a premium rebate ($5 in this…
AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Corporations are still borrowing, despite high interest rates
Rising interest rates have made a lot of people think twice about borrowing in the past year — whether that's a potential homebuyer facing higher mortgage rates, a car buyer facing more expensive auto loans, or a business owner having to pay more for a line of credit. But...
Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth with AXA XL, Syngenta, Munich Re, Agroinsurance
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title. and Reinsurance Market Study Forecast till 2028. This. and Reinsurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the.
Wilfrid Laurier University Researchers Update Current Study Findings on Risk Management (Spectral Expansions for Credit Risk Modelling with Occupation Times): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study two credit risk models with occupation time and liquidation barriers: the structural model and the hybrid model with hazard rate. The defaults within the models are characterized in accordance with Chapter 7 (a liquidation process) and Chapter 11 (a reorganization process) of the U.S.”
Kin Interinsurance Nexus earns Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin Insurance today announced that Demotech, Inc. , a financial analysis firm, has assigned the Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to the Kin Interinsurance Nexus. Demotech assigns FSRs of A, Exceptional to insurers that possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards...
N.Y. sues Celsius Networks crypto CEO Alex Mashinsky for defrauding ‘humiliated’ New Yorkers
New York Daily News, The (NY) The New York attorney general’s office on Thursday filed suit against the ex-CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Networks for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors — including 26,000 New Yorkers — out of billions of dollars. Attorney General. case against.
Patent Issued for Location-based user dataset management (USPTO 11531969): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11531969, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Many clients expect to meet with their advisors and discuss their needs at their convenience. Conventionally, interacting with advisors requires setting up appointments, using traditional methods such as calling or emailing the advisor several days in advance, which may lead to several inconvenient back-and-forth communications regarding availability and suitable locations for the appointment. Many clients are more likely to reach out and discuss their needs, when the clients know that they are in the proximity of an advisor, who is available at that moment or shortly thereafter. Additionally, many clients do not monitor their account activities and may not even be aware of a need to meet with an advisor. Conventional methods fail to address the above-mentioned shortcomings. As the processing power of computers has increased and the Internet technology era allows for more interconnectivity between computing systems and mobile devices, many institutions utilize software solutions to facilitate meetings between clients and advisors. However, since implementation of these software solutions, many technical shortcomings have been identified and have created a new set of challenges. For example, data associated with clients (e.g., location of the client or data associated with a client’s account) and data associated with advisors (e.g., location of the advisor or data associated with advisor skills and qualifications) may be stored within different databases. Managing such data on different databases and platforms is difficult due to number, size, or content of the data stored.”
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. UFG Insurance Appoints Julie Stephenson as New Chief Operating Officer. On. January 5, 2023. , the Company announced the appointment of. ,. age 55, as Executive Vice President and Chief...
Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes
WASHINGTON- Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates this year more than they had previously forecast. That message reflected concern that Wall Street traders were too optimistic that the Fed would…
R&Q and Obra invest in Joint Venture to acquire legacy liabilities of MSA Safety
NEW YORK , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“R&Q”) and. (“Obra”) today announced that they have acquired, through a newly formed joint venture, a wholly owned subsidiary of global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (“MSA Safety”). The acquired subsidiary (the “Company”) holds product liability claims relating to coal dust, asbestos, silica, and other exposures. MSA Safety contributed approximately.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hong Leong Insurance (Asia) Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (HLIA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect HLIA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Congressional Research Service: 'Federal Reserve – Policy Issues in 118th Congress' (Part 3 of 3)
(Continued from Part 2 of 3) Because banks and select other institutions maintain master accounts at the Fed to hold their reserves, those accounts can be used to facilitate interbank payments. To that end, the Fed operates the following wholesale payment systems for those institutions:. * the Automated Clearinghouse (ACH)...
Step by step, how to apply for lower prepaid medical insurance premium increases
The Federal Administration of Public Revenues issued today an instruction to explain how to file the procedure before the agency to prove a monthly income lower than$ 392,562 and, thus, pay lower increases in prepaid medicine fees. For those who are holders of a prepaid medicine plan and need to make the "Affidavit of Income Certification before the AFIP", they…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the life insurance subsidiaries of. Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc. (WSFG). The WSFG subsidiaries included in this rating unit are. The Western...
Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific
PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International , a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance,. Asia Pacific. reporting to. , Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0