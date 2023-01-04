ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock

If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
The 2023 turning points: inflation, rates and recovery

In the United States, core domestic demand barely grew in the third quarter after slowing during the previous six months. Consumer spending and business investment have slowed sharply, and manufacturing and service activity is already slowing in the euro zone and China. So far, the Federal Reserve has been the most restrictive of the central banks, bringing…
Core Specialty Announces Excess Liability Program with Synchronosure

CINCINNATI , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new excess liability program, in conjunction with. Synchrono Group Inc. (“Synchronosure”). The program provides up to. $5...
These are some of the notable companies laying off workers

The U.S. job market has been remarkably strong, even in the face of other economic head winds. The economy added 263,000 jobs in November, a slight decline from a month earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as unemployment remained unchanged at 3.7 percent. Though prices have eased, inflation remains high and an ongoing headache for the Federal…
US job creation beats expectations. Unemployment rate falls to 3.5%.

The US labor market remains robust. In December, 223,000 jobs were created, 20,000 more than economists predicted, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The leisure and hospitality, health care, and construction sectors created the most jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, which corresponds to 5.7 million unemployed in…
United States Disability Insurance Segment Series Subscription 2023

Disability insurance provides income protection to individuals unable to work for a prolonged period of time. will pay a benefit during the period of disability. The Insurance Segment Reports contain key issues and developments in the market including market constituents, market forces, products and product features, financial results, and future outlook for the.
