Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
Neither the Bills, Chiefs nor Bengals are probably entirely thrilled, but the Chiefs have the least room to complain. They stand to benefit most.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How AFC playoff picture could look if Bills-Bengals game is canceled
Though no decision has been made yet, the NFL is leaning toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of Monday’s game in Cincinnati, according to ProFootballTalk. The Bills safety has shown “signs of improvement” since Tuesday, the team said Wednesday afternoon. If the game is ruled a no contest, playoff seeding would be determined from Week 18 results. The Chiefs (13-3) would capture the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders on Saturday. As for the Bills (12-3), they still could become the top seed with a win over...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins:. "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People...
Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news
There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A friend and business partner of Hamlin provided an initial update on his condition and continued Read more... The post Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Buffalo Bills via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game […]
Yardbarker
Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again
For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys aren’t letting off the gas in Week 18
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ensures that the team will not be resting in Week 18, as they have some big goals to accomplish. The Dallas Cowboys clinched their playoff berth back in Week 15, despite losing 40-34 in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That became a possibility after the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The final week is usually a chance for playoff teams to rest up. But, the Cowboys have a lot on the line in the final week of the season.
Here’s what the Bills coach said about the game after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
‘You’ve won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin awake, asks who won Bills-Bengals game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked doctors at UC Medical Center who won the game between the Bills and Bengals after waking up.
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Health Update: Buffalo Bills Say He's Still 'Critically Ill,' But Appears 'Neurologically Intact'
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."
Bengals' Zac Taylor hits NFL for AFC playoff seeding solution
To say the Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor are not thrilled with the NFL would be an understatement. Under the league’s proposed AFC playoff seeding rules this year, the Bengals could lose out on a chance to host a playoff game in the wild card round despite winning the AFC North — via coin flip.
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 18: 1 tweet that summarizes each team's season
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we highlight a tweet that sums up each team's season. 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) 2. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) 3. Buffalo Bills (12-3) 4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) 5. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) 6. Dallas...
NFL Announces Results Of Playoff-Format Vote
The Bengals now have even more reason to win on Sunday.
Bills place Damar Hamlin on IR
The Buffalo Bills on Friday placed Damar Hamlin on Injured Reserve. The move allowed the team to activate Christian Benford from IR, so the Bills would have a complete roster for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots. The team also announced former Pitt and Bills star RB LeSean...
