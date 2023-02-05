NASCAR drivers: Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series entries for the 2023 season
The 2023 NASCAR season is bound to be a great one as the sport grows from its first year with the NextGen car. NASCAR drivers are eager to get back to business as the Daytona 500 is starting to become a focal point.
Without further ado, let’s dive into the full-time NASCAR drivers in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series for the 2023 season.
NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series for the 2023 season
|Number
|Driver
|Organization
|Manufacturer
|No. 1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|No. 3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|No. 5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|No. 11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No. 12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|No. 14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|No. 16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|No. 19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No. 20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No. 21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|No. 22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|No. 23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|No. 24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|No. 38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|No. 41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|No. 42
|Noah Gragson (R)
|Petty GMS Motorsports(?)
|Chevrolet
|No. 43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports(?)
|Chevrolet
|No. 45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|No. 47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|No. 54
|Ty Gibbs (R)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No. 77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
The majority of the NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup has been finalized for the 2023 season. There are currently 34 full-time drivers which would represent the most since the 2020 season.
The only two teams without full-time drivers are Rick Ware Racing with the No. 15 car and Live Fast Motorsports with the No. 78 car. Both entries were featuring part-time drivers last season.
Kyle Busch moving to Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick joining 23XI Racing a year early represent the major changes among NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will be the only two full-time rookie drivers.Also Read:
NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series for the 2023 season
|Number
|Driver
|Organization
|Manufacturer
|No. 00
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|No. 1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 4
|Bayley Currey
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 6
|Brennan Poole
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 07
|Blaine Perkins
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 08
|Gray Gaulding
|SS-Greenlight Racing
|Chevrolet/Ford
|No. 7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 9
|Brandon Jones
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 16
|Chandler Smith (R)
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 18
|Sammy Smith (R)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No. 20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No. 21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 25
|Brett Moffitt
|AM Racing
|Ford
|No. 26
|Kaz Grala
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|No. 27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|No. 31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 38/19
|Joe Graf Jr.
|RSS Racing (28), Joe Gibbs Racing (5)
|Ford/Toyota
|No. 39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|No. 44
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 48
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 78
|Anthony Alfredo
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|No. 99
|Garrett Smithley
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
There are still many questions relating to the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for the 2023 season. There are currently 29 full-time drivers with more likely on the way in the coming weeks.
There are some organizations from the 2023 season that have not announced any of their plans yet. These teams include Our Motorsports, Brandonbilt Motorsports, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, and several others.
Due to Gibbs, Gragson, and A.J. Allmendinger moving to the Cup Series, it is expected to be an unpredictable season as these NASCAR drivers look to break through and compete for a championship.
NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series for the 2023 season
|Number
|Driver
|Organization
|Manufacturer
|No. 2
|Nick Sanchez (R)
|Rev Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 4
|Chase Purdy
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 5
|Dean Thompson
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|No. 11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|No. 12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 13
|Hailie Deegan
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|No. 15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|No. 16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|No. 17
|Taylor Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|No. 19
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 24
|Rajah Caruth (R)
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley W.A.R.
|Chevrolet
|No. 32
|Bret Holmes
|Bret Holmes Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 33
|Mason Massey
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|No. 35
|Jake Garcia (R)
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|No. 42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 43
|Daniel Dye (R)
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|No. 45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No. 52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|No. 66
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|No. 88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|No. 99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
There are still several questions relating to the NASCAR Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 season. There are currently 24 full-time drivers with likely more on the way in the coming weeks.
There are some organizations from the 2023 season that have not announced any of their plans yet. These teams include AM Racing, CR7 Motorsports, and several others.
It is expected to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in Truck Series history as there are changes almost across the board to every single entry. These NASCAR drivers will have a prime opportunity to make a name for themselves this year.Also Read:
Who is the best NASCAR driver right now?
Joey Logano is the best NASCAR driver right now. Logano, 32, won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship and finished the season with four wins, 11 top-5 finishes, and 17 top-20 finishes. He is now one of two current NASCAR drivers to have at least two championships with Kyle Busch being the other one.
Who is the most famous NASCAR driver of all time?
Dale Earnhardt is the most famous NASCAR driver of all time. Earnhardt did not win a Most Popular Driver award until the 2001 season but is still regarded as the most famous driver ever. The driver of the No. 3 car was killed in a tragic accident at the 2001 Daytona 500 and remains one of the most important NASCAR drivers in history.
Which NASCAR driver is the most popular?
Chase Elliott is the most popular driver in NASCAR and it is not even close. Elliott, 27, has won the Most Popular Driver award five straight times dating back to the 2018 season. The driver of the No. 9 car is the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, who also won the award an incredible 16 times over the course of his career.
