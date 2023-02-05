ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR drivers: Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series entries for the 2023 season

By Austin Konenski
 1 day ago

The 2023 NASCAR season is bound to be a great one as the sport grows from its first year with the NextGen car. NASCAR drivers are eager to get back to business as the Daytona 500 is starting to become a focal point.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the full-time NASCAR drivers in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series for the 2023 season.

NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series for the 2023 season

Number Driver Organization Manufacturer
No. 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
No. 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
No. 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
No. 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
No. 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Chevrolet
No. 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
No. 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
No. 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
No. 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
No. 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
No. 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
No. 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
No. 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
No. 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
No. 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
No. 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
No. 42 Noah Gragson (R) Petty GMS Motorsports(?) Chevrolet
No. 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports(?) Chevrolet
No. 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
No. 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
No. 54 Ty Gibbs (R) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The majority of the NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup has been finalized for the 2023 season. There are currently 34 full-time drivers which would represent the most since the 2020 season.

The only two teams without full-time drivers are Rick Ware Racing with the No. 15 car and Live Fast Motorsports with the No. 78 car. Both entries were featuring part-time drivers last season.

Kyle Busch moving to Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick joining 23XI Racing a year early represent the major changes among NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will be the only two full-time rookie drivers.

NASCAR standings: Joey Logano secures 2022 Cup Series title

NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series for the 2023 season

Number Driver Organization Manufacturer
No. 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
No. 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
No. 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 07 Blaine Perkins SS-Greenlight Racing Chevrolet
No. 08 Gray Gaulding SS-Greenlight Racing Chevrolet/Ford
No. 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
No. 16 Chandler Smith (R) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
No. 18 Sammy Smith (R) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
No. 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford
No. 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
No. 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
No. 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford
No. 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
No. 38/19 Joe Graf Jr. RSS Racing (28), Joe Gibbs Racing (5) Ford/Toyota
No. 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford
No. 44 Jeffrey Earnhardt Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
No. 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
No. 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
No. 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet
No. 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
No. 99 Garrett Smithley B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

There are still many questions relating to the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for the 2023 season. There are currently 29 full-time drivers with more likely on the way in the coming weeks.

There are some organizations from the 2023 season that have not announced any of their plans yet. These teams include Our Motorsports, Brandonbilt Motorsports, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, and several others.

Due to Gibbs, Gragson, and A.J. Allmendinger moving to the Cup Series, it is expected to be an unpredictable season as these NASCAR drivers look to break through and compete for a championship.

NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series for the 2023 season

Number Driver Organization Manufacturer
No. 2 Nick Sanchez (R) Rev Racing Chevrolet
No. 4 Chase Purdy Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 5 Dean Thompson TRICON Garage Toyota
No. 11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota
No. 12 Spencer Boyd Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 13 Hailie Deegan ThorSport Racing Ford
No. 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota
No. 16 Tyler Ankrum Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
No. 17 Taylor Gray TRICON Garage Toyota
No. 19 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
No. 23 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing Chevrolet
No. 24 Rajah Caruth (R) GMS Racing Chevrolet
No. 25 Matt DiBenedetto Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
No. 32 Bret Holmes Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet
No. 33 Mason Massey Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
No. 35 Jake Garcia (R) McAnally–Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
No. 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
No. 42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 43 Daniel Dye (R) GMS Racing Chevrolet
No. 45 Lawless Alan Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
No. 66 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford
No. 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford
No. 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

There are still several questions relating to the NASCAR Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 season. There are currently 24 full-time drivers with likely more on the way in the coming weeks.

There are some organizations from the 2023 season that have not announced any of their plans yet. These teams include AM Racing, CR7 Motorsports, and several others.

It is expected to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in Truck Series history as there are changes almost across the board to every single entry. These NASCAR drivers will have a prime opportunity to make a name for themselves this year.

NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures

Who is the best NASCAR driver right now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyVmS_0k3Rhf2c00
NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano speaks during the NASCAR Awards Show at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joey Logano is the best NASCAR driver right now. Logano, 32, won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship and finished the season with four wins, 11 top-5 finishes, and 17 top-20 finishes. He is now one of two current NASCAR drivers to have at least two championships with Kyle Busch being the other one.

Who is the most famous NASCAR driver of all time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhNpp_0k3Rhf2c00
Nov 7, 1999; Avondale, AZ, USA; Dale Earnhardt Sr. of the Goodwrench Chevrolet car gets ready for the Checker Auto Parts/Dura Lube 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

Dale Earnhardt is the most famous NASCAR driver of all time. Earnhardt did not win a Most Popular Driver award until the 2001 season but is still regarded as the most famous driver ever. The driver of the No. 3 car was killed in a tragic accident at the 2001 Daytona 500 and remains one of the most important NASCAR drivers in history.

Which NASCAR driver is the most popular?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArBaV_0k3Rhf2c00
NASCAR Cup Series driver and fan favorite Chase Elliott, left, is interviewed by host Marty Snider, right, during the NASCAR Awards Show at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Chase Elliott is the most popular driver in NASCAR and it is not even close. Elliott, 27, has won the Most Popular Driver award five straight times dating back to the 2018 season. The driver of the No. 9 car is the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, who also won the award an incredible 16 times over the course of his career.

