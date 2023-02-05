NASCAR drivers: Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series entries for the 2023 season

The 2023 NASCAR season is bound to be a great one as the sport grows from its first year with the NextGen car. NASCAR drivers are eager to get back to business as the Daytona 500 is starting to become a focal point.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the full-time NASCAR drivers in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series for the 2023 season.

NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series for the 2023 season

Number Driver Organization Manufacturer No. 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet No. 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford No. 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet No. 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford No. 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet No. 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Chevrolet No. 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet No. 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet No. 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet No. 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford No. 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No. 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford No. 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet No. 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford No. 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No. 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No. 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford No. 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford No. 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota No. 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet No. 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet No. 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford No. 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford No. 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford No. 42 Noah Gragson (R) Petty GMS Motorsports(?) Chevrolet No. 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports(?) Chevrolet No. 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet No. 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet No. 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford No. 54 Ty Gibbs (R) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No. 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet No. 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The majority of the NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup has been finalized for the 2023 season. There are currently 34 full-time drivers which would represent the most since the 2020 season.

The only two teams without full-time drivers are Rick Ware Racing with the No. 15 car and Live Fast Motorsports with the No. 78 car. Both entries were featuring part-time drivers last season.

Kyle Busch moving to Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick joining 23XI Racing a year early represent the major changes among NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will be the only two full-time rookie drivers.

NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series for the 2023 season

Number Driver Organization Manufacturer No. 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford No. 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet No. 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet No. 4 Bayley Currey JD Motorsports Chevrolet No. 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet No. 07 Blaine Perkins SS-Greenlight Racing Chevrolet No. 08 Gray Gaulding SS-Greenlight Racing Chevrolet/Ford No. 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet No. 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet No. 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet No. 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet No. 16 Chandler Smith (R) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet No. 18 Sammy Smith (R) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No. 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No. 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet No. 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford No. 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota No. 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet No. 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford No. 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet No. 38/19 Joe Graf Jr. RSS Racing (28), Joe Gibbs Racing (5) Ford/Toyota No. 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford No. 44 Jeffrey Earnhardt Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet No. 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Chevrolet No. 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet No. 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet No. 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet No. 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford No. 99 Garrett Smithley B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

There are still many questions relating to the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver lineup for the 2023 season. There are currently 29 full-time drivers with more likely on the way in the coming weeks.

There are some organizations from the 2023 season that have not announced any of their plans yet. These teams include Our Motorsports, Brandonbilt Motorsports, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, and several others.

Due to Gibbs, Gragson, and A.J. Allmendinger moving to the Cup Series, it is expected to be an unpredictable season as these NASCAR drivers look to break through and compete for a championship.

NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series for the 2023 season

Number Driver Organization Manufacturer No. 2 Nick Sanchez (R) Rev Racing Chevrolet No. 4 Chase Purdy Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet No. 5 Dean Thompson TRICON Garage Toyota No. 11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota No. 12 Spencer Boyd Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet No. 13 Hailie Deegan ThorSport Racing Ford No. 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota No. 16 Tyler Ankrum Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota No. 17 Taylor Gray TRICON Garage Toyota No. 19 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet No. 23 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing Chevrolet No. 24 Rajah Caruth (R) GMS Racing Chevrolet No. 25 Matt DiBenedetto Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet No. 32 Bret Holmes Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet No. 33 Mason Massey Reaume Brothers Racing Ford No. 35 Jake Garcia (R) McAnally–Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet No. 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford No. 42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet No. 43 Daniel Dye (R) GMS Racing Chevrolet No. 45 Lawless Alan Niece Motorsports Chevrolet No. 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota No. 66 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford No. 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford No. 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

There are still several questions relating to the NASCAR Truck Series driver lineup for the 2023 season. There are currently 24 full-time drivers with likely more on the way in the coming weeks.

There are some organizations from the 2023 season that have not announced any of their plans yet. These teams include AM Racing, CR7 Motorsports, and several others.

It is expected to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in Truck Series history as there are changes almost across the board to every single entry. These NASCAR drivers will have a prime opportunity to make a name for themselves this year.

Who is the best NASCAR driver right now?

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano speaks during the NASCAR Awards Show at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joey Logano is the best NASCAR driver right now. Logano, 32, won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship and finished the season with four wins, 11 top-5 finishes, and 17 top-20 finishes. He is now one of two current NASCAR drivers to have at least two championships with Kyle Busch being the other one.

Who is the most famous NASCAR driver of all time?

Nov 7, 1999; Avondale, AZ, USA; Dale Earnhardt Sr. of the Goodwrench Chevrolet car gets ready for the Checker Auto Parts/Dura Lube 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

Dale Earnhardt is the most famous NASCAR driver of all time. Earnhardt did not win a Most Popular Driver award until the 2001 season but is still regarded as the most famous driver ever. The driver of the No. 3 car was killed in a tragic accident at the 2001 Daytona 500 and remains one of the most important NASCAR drivers in history.

Which NASCAR driver is the most popular?

NASCAR Cup Series driver and fan favorite Chase Elliott, left, is interviewed by host Marty Snider, right, during the NASCAR Awards Show at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Chase Elliott is the most popular driver in NASCAR and it is not even close. Elliott, 27, has won the Most Popular Driver award five straight times dating back to the 2018 season. The driver of the No. 9 car is the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, who also won the award an incredible 16 times over the course of his career.

