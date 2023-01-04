ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

KVFC Provides Mutual Aid to Clinton Volunteer Fire Company

(January 8, 2023) — At approximately 5:22 a.m. the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Nod Rd and East Shore Drive for a reported structure fire. Moments later, a Clinton Fire Officer arrived on scene confirming the report and transmitting, “a working fire” communication to Dispatch. Clinton’s Truck 1, Engines 1 and 4 and Ambo 41, responded.
CLINTON, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Senior Center January 2023 Meal Schedule

(January 9, 2023) — The Haddam Senior Center has announced its January 2023 schedule for meal service. There is a Meet-and-Greet for the new Activities Coordinator on Thursday, January 12, 2023, so no meal will be served on that day. Click on the link below for calendar details:
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Middlesex Chamber Hosts “Business After Work” Event February 1st

(January 9, 2023) — Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that a Business After Work Networking Event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. This members-only event will be held at Water’s Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, and will feature complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and soft drinks.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
hk-now.com

Obituary: Gary Lester Hale

According to Legacy.com and The Day, Gary Lester Hale, 80, of Killingworth, passed away January 2, 2023, after a brief illness. For more information and service details, click here.
KILLINGWORTH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy