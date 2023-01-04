Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
KATU.com
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
nbc16.com
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER TRAFFIC CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited for DUII, after a traffic crash on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 9:00 p.m. the 27-year old was contacted after a wreck involving a second vehicle at the intersection of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Aviation Drive. It was believed the...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:50 a.m. a sedan hit the back of a second sedan while traveling east in the 3700 block of Melrose Road. The vehicle hit was stopped, waiting to turn into a business, when it was rear-ended.
kezi.com
Second-floor apartment fire put out in Lebanon; no injuries, said firefighters
LEBANON, Ore. -- A destructive fire in a second-floor apartment was put out on Wednesday, and Lebanon Fire District says that fortunately, no one was hurt. LFD said they reported to an apartment fire on Market Street at about 10:45 p.m. on January 4. Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames visible in a second story window. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and had it contained within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER HE WAS FOUND HIDING IN A CREEK
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a chase led to the suspect jumping into a creek Wednesday night. The RPD report said at about 11:10 p.m. officers attempted to contact 31-year old Matthew Bay in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, knowing he had a warrant for his arrest. Bay allegedly fled the area on a bicycle, going south along the railroad tracks, before turning into Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street.
KATU.com
Eugene Police: Man sentenced to more than 6 years in multiple drug and financial crimes
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene man has been sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison in multiple cases of drug and financial crimes due to the work of Eugene Police officers, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Eugene Police say. In March of 2021, a...
KXL
One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting
ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER ALLEGED DANCING INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after an alleged dancing incident on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 10:20 p.m. officers contacted the 45-year old in the parking lot of Wendy’s in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was allegedly seen dancing in front of customers in the drive-thru of the store.
Corvallis man shot by Oregon State Police after car chase in Linn County
A 40-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun at Corvallis police officers was shot by Oregon State Police Monday following a lengthy car chase from Corvallis to Albany. The man, whom police identified as Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, lived. He was booked into Linn County Jail on seven charges, including attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man faces attempted murder charge after Albany police chase, shooting
A man was hospitalized, and faces several charges, after reportedly shooting at police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit on Monday morning, according to Albany police.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
kqennewsradio.com
DISTURBANCE AT STORE LEADS TO ARREST
A disturbance at a store led to the arrest of a man on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:40 p.m. 38-year old Raul Rosario was contacted after he allegedly caused the problem at Rite Aid in the 400 block of Southeast Stephens Street. An officer called Rosario’s parole officer who wanted the man detained for a parole violation. Rosario allegedly fought with officers when he was told that he was under arrest. During the fight, Rosario allegedly kicked two officers and attempted to grab an officer’s taser.
kezi.com
Hawk hit by car released after making full recovery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A red-tailed hawk that had been hit by a car in November was released back into the wild Thursday after making a full recovery. On November 3, two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of a car they had moved to park. The hawk had been hit by the car and had apparently stuck in its grille for some time before the vehicle pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The valets reported the injured bird to the Cascades Raptor Center, who sent a doctor to extricate the bird and bring it in for recovery.
