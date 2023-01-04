ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

IFD: Two safe after North Side fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest

The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule Announced

For those who used a real Christmas tree this past year and are looking to dispose of it, you have two opportunities to do so. The City of Binghamton mayor's office announced Christmas trees will be collected for recycling on Monday, January 9th and Monday, January 23rd. Trees are to be left at the curb.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Battle House Fire in Johnson City

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City. The call came in around 12:50 p.m. on Friday for a report of a house fire at 15 Columbus Place. The fire marshal told Fox40 that the fire started in the basement and there was moderate damage to the walls of the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th

In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
BINGHAMTON, NY

