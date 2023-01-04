Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JC to double water prices for Endicott
Mayor Linda Jackson says that Johnson City is raising its water rates by double the price and sometimes the village supplements its water by using JC's.
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
Happy Pappi opens restaurant on Northside
A popular food cart that was once a staple at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has now evolved into a new restaurant on Binghamton's Northside.
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
whcuradio.com
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest
The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
NewsChannel 36
Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
whcuradio.com
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule Announced
For those who used a real Christmas tree this past year and are looking to dispose of it, you have two opportunities to do so. The City of Binghamton mayor's office announced Christmas trees will be collected for recycling on Monday, January 9th and Monday, January 23rd. Trees are to be left at the curb.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crews Battle House Fire in Johnson City
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City. The call came in around 12:50 p.m. on Friday for a report of a house fire at 15 Columbus Place. The fire marshal told Fox40 that the fire started in the basement and there was moderate damage to the walls of the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th
In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
Comments / 0