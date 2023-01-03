Read full article on original website
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Benefits of Hiring an Attorney to Help File for Bankruptcy in Montgomery, Alabama
The bankruptcy process in Alabama follows federal law, so filing isn’t different from filing for bankruptcy in another state. You should know the benefits of hiring an attorney to help you file for bankruptcy. Here are just a few of the top reasons it’s essential. They Can Recommend...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Greenberg Traurig’s David G. Thomas Named a ‘Massachusetts Go To Lawyer: Business Litigation 2022’
BOSTON, MA—David G. Thomas, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2022 “Go To Business Litigation Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. He was selected for his work defending companies against unfair or deceptive business practices claims in individual...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Practical Insights on Early-Stage Eminent Domain Cases
When I started with the Attorney General’s office representing the NCDOT (NC Department of Transportation) in eminent domain cases, I had nearly a decade of litigation experience, but it felt like a whole new world. Eminent domain cases proceed unlike any other kind of litigation, and attorneys are often confused by the process and unsure how to counsel their clients. Here, I offer three practical insights related to the early stages of an eminent domain taking, which might help attorneys encountering these issues for the first time.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Lawyers Mutual Practice Management Advisory Program to Target Firm Profitability
Lawyers want to practice law. They do not want to spend a lot of time pouring over numbers,” said law firm practice management guru Erik Mazzone. Mazzone has been retained as a practice management advisor for Lawyers Mutual of North Carolina. “With legal technology evolving at a rapid pace...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
The Fun, Fulfilling (But Unglamorous) Life of NC Education Lottery Lawyer Billy Traurig
You and a friend bought Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets together. He agreed to hold them. Now one of the tickets is a $1 million winner, and your friend has ghosted you big-time. How are you going to get your half mil? The NC Education Lottery (NCEL) only pays the person(s) who possess, sign, and submit a claim for the ticket.
Comments / 0