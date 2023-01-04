Read full article on original website
Related
Burgum pushes for industrial livestock operations
Burgum's proposal would allow industrial-sized corporate-owned livestock operations in North Dakota.
Minot man becomes third Master Code Professional in North Dakota
DeGroot is the third certified Master Code Professional in the state.
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
Bismarck, ND, MN..Have You Been Wrong This Whole Time?
When I moved to ND back in 2014, there were a ton of things I had no clue about - one of the mysteries to me was WHY Windshield wipers were UP. First of all, if I tell you I'm from San Diego, California, right away you'll no doubt nod your head in agreement with my opening sentence in this article. You see, I had never seen snow fall out of the sky, let alone walk in it. Those of you that are from North Dakota and Minnesota may find that amusing, however, on the flip side to that there are many that have never seen the ocean - but that's obviously a whole different topic. As green ( rookie ) as I was, people were so wonderful looking after me, getting me prepared for the wrath of Mother Nature - out here. I never knew that it was a MUST to have a survival kit in my car ( coming from California I thought "Survival" meant a jack and a spare ) - I am proud to say NOW, that I know blankets, a full tank of gas, batteries, water etc could possibly save your life if you found yourself stranded off the road. The one peculiar thing I noticed during the winter was that so many cars out here had their windshield wipers UP when they were parked.
The philanthropist giving away millions in North Dakota
To kick off 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. People love to read positive and uplifting stories that may inspire them.
kfgo.com
Oil tycoon is donating $50M to Theodore Roosevelt library
BISMARCK, N.D. — Oil industry giant Harold Hamm will contribute $50 million to the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum said Tuesday. The governor announced Hamm’s donation in his State of the State address to the Legislature. The library will honor the 26th...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller on new appointment: "drinking from the firehose"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller talks about her first couple of days on the job. "I only received the appointment just less than three weeks ago, so all-new, drinking from the fire hose, spending a lot of time with 'leg council', senate leaders, the senate staff," said Miller.
KFYR-TV
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
keyzradio.com
North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot
All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Ranchers preparing to mend fences as 'brutal' winter continues
(Bismarck, ND) -- The recent heavy snowfall is tasking ranchers with fixing fences ahead of the spring. Winters like the one North Dakota has had so far makes it ten-times harder. Ranchers are prepping materials they need to fix damaged fencing now so they won't be behind come springtime. Most...
livability.com
Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too
Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
North Dakota wildlife struggling with the winter storms
The department says winter is a great way to view wildlife because they are easier to see because of the snow.
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
valleynewslive.com
Human trafficking in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
nomadlawyer.org
12 Best Places to live in North Dakota
Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
Comments / 0