ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, ND

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Bismarck, ND, MN..Have You Been Wrong This Whole Time?

When I moved to ND back in 2014, there were a ton of things I had no clue about - one of the mysteries to me was WHY Windshield wipers were UP. First of all, if I tell you I'm from San Diego, California, right away you'll no doubt nod your head in agreement with my opening sentence in this article. You see, I had never seen snow fall out of the sky, let alone walk in it. Those of you that are from North Dakota and Minnesota may find that amusing, however, on the flip side to that there are many that have never seen the ocean - but that's obviously a whole different topic. As green ( rookie ) as I was, people were so wonderful looking after me, getting me prepared for the wrath of Mother Nature - out here. I never knew that it was a MUST to have a survival kit in my car ( coming from California I thought "Survival" meant a jack and a spare ) - I am proud to say NOW, that I know blankets, a full tank of gas, batteries, water etc could possibly save your life if you found yourself stranded off the road. The one peculiar thing I noticed during the winter was that so many cars out here had their windshield wipers UP when they were parked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kfgo.com

Oil tycoon is donating $50M to Theodore Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. — Oil industry giant Harold Hamm will contribute $50 million to the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum said Tuesday. The governor announced Hamm’s donation in his State of the State address to the Legislature. The library will honor the 26th...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
keyzradio.com

North Dakota Is Ready For Another Lottery Jackpot

All eyes are on the Mega Millions Lottery prize on Friday night! A drawing for the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot is planned for Friday night. This is the most recent prize available for grabs. The award is the sixth-largest in American history. That comes after a player in California won a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot less than two months ago. In 2021 and 2022, players won lottery prizes totaling more than $1 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Human trafficking in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

12 Best Places to live in North Dakota

Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy