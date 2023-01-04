ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas A&M offers 4-star Oklahoma DL Xadavien Sims

Texas A&M has one of the most loaded defensive lines in college football and the Aggies are looking to keep it that way moving forward as well. With the majority of the class of 2023 now signed, the coaching staff has its eyes set on the future. And, on Wednesday evening, a new offer was made on the defensive line. It went to Durant, Okla., four-star junior Xadavien Sims.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

McGee: Bobby Petrino makes Texas A&M a better football team

On Thursday morning, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee dropped by TexAgs Radio to offer his thoughts on Bobby Petrino becoming the new offensive coordinator in Aggieland. McGee explained why some optimism should surround the hire and much more. Key notes from Stephen McGee interview. It's one of those things....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 66, Florida 63

1. Defending Castleton: Colin Castleton is the most utilized player per possession for any team throughout the SEC. The Gators lean on him on almost every possession in half-court sets, and the Aggies did a great job of making his life tough last night. It was a combination of trapping him when he caught the ball in the post and physical play before the catch as he was trying to get position on the block.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Press Conference: Taylor & Co. seeking first conference win on Sunday

Dealt a tough draw with two top-ten squads in their first three SEC games, Texas A&M women's basketball sits at 0-3 in conference play. Ahead of Sunday's meeting with Ole Miss, Joni Taylor spoke to the media as the Aggies search for their first SEC win of the year.
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Thursday (1/5) full show

Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as Nuño and OB shared their reactions to the A&M OC hire as well as Aggie Men’s Basketball first confrence win of the season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the show for “That’s Bullcrap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy