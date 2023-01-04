Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
Colorado murder suspect busted in Indiana; crashes car while trying to outrun police
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect wanted for killing a gas station owner in Colorado is in Indiana State Police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief police pursuit that ended with the suspect rolling his vehicle multiple times. According to state police, a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling […]
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood
(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
95.3 MNC
Toddler run over and killed by vehicle, woman arrested
A woman was arrested after a toddler was run over and killed in Michigan City. It happened in September of 2021, when 30-year-old Colleen Hopper returned to her house in the 300 block of Detroit Street, after grocery shopping. Several children, including the 23-month-old victim, helped her carry bags of...
95.3 MNC
Winona Lake man arrested after stabbing
A Winona Lake man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a relative in the neck. It happened on Dec. 29, when police found the stabbing victim in a Winona Lake home. The victim was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. 23-year-old Henry Daniel Williamson admitted to the stabbing, saying...
95.3 MNC
Resignation tendered from St. Joseph County police officer on suspension after OWI arrest
The St. Joseph County police officer on administrative suspension after being arrested on a misdemeanor OWI charge has resigned from the department. Coty Hoffman’s resignation comes just days before Sheriff Bill Redman was prepared to present disciplinary charges against Hoffman to the County Police Merit Board. The board meeting...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police stop suicide attempt of man on bridge over I-96
FOX 2 (WJBK) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 9400 block of East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Carolyn M. Lenske was the victim of fraud, having $2,000 stolen. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan....
abc57.com
Victim of South Bend house fire says smoke detectors were faulty
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An early morning fire on the southside of South Bend leaves one in critical condition and a home destroyed. It happened on Addison Street Thursday morning at around 5:30. “All I could hear was my house crumbling,” recalls Taylor Jennings, a victim of the house fire....
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
abc57.com
Coty Hoffman resigns from St. Joseph County police department
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.-- A St. Joseph County police officer arrested for allegedly driving his patrol car drunk and getting into a crash resigned from the force. ABC57 found out Friday that Sheriff Henry Redman was prepared to bring disciplinary charges against officer Coty Hoffman to the County Police Merit Board next week.
Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan
January 5, 2023 – Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan. Overnight patrol units located the vehicle at a gas station on South Cumberland St. Officers were able to make contact with a female driver. Once in custody, the driver identified as Alecia Jones from Benton Harbor, MI was […] The post Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Gun Involved Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - The firing of a gun during an act of road rage locally on Christmas Day has resulted in criminal charges. Brett Kurpiel, 39, bonded out of the La Porte County Jail five days after his arrest. According to court documents, there was a dispute about...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Butcher Knife Scare
(La Porte, IN) - A butcher knife was involved in a case resulting in criminal charges in La Porte. Jimmy Nicely, 40, was being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond. According to police, Nicely was inside a home in the 500 block of Talley Street on New Year’s Day. A man who checks on him on a regular basis came inside. Nicely, sitting on a couch got up, and went into the kitchen then returned with a butcher knife.
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Police Asking For Anyone With Info To Come Forward
On November 4, 2022, Hobart Police responded to 418 Ruta Drive in Hobart in reference to a welfare check on the residents, Destiny Jackson, 20 years of age and Nazirah Muhammad, 19 years of age, according to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzales. The caller was Destiny’s sister, who told the responding officer that she had attempted to contact Destiny for two days through telephone, Facetime and Facebook Messenger, but no one answered, she further stated it was out of the ordinary, because she would speak to Destiny almost daily.
