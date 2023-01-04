On November 4, 2022, Hobart Police responded to 418 Ruta Drive in Hobart in reference to a welfare check on the residents, Destiny Jackson, 20 years of age and Nazirah Muhammad, 19 years of age, according to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzales. The caller was Destiny’s sister, who told the responding officer that she had attempted to contact Destiny for two days through telephone, Facetime and Facebook Messenger, but no one answered, she further stated it was out of the ordinary, because she would speak to Destiny almost daily.

HOBART, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO