Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
Sheriff Smith announces promotions as officers take oath of office
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced on Friday some staff changes as he begins his new role in law enforcement. Nearly 40 merit officers, including most deputies, took the oath of office early Friday morning in a ceremony presided over by Superior Court 4 Judge Christopher Kehler.
WNDU
Family of victims in Addison Street house fire critical of home safety, housing authority responds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Addison Street in South Bend. Now, the victims’ family members are speaking out, claiming they have had concerns about this house since day one.
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Emergency Personnel Respond to Wednesday Accident
One person was injured in a Wednesday accident in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department deputies say a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Tiffany Colsten was traveling in the area of County Road 550 South and County Road 600 East in Star City when her vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole. As a result, the utility pole broke and left live power lines in the roadway, according to the report.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police Department Winter Prospect Day
The South Bend Police Department is hosting a one-day police testing event. It is set to happen on Saturday, Feb. 18. During their first year, recruits can earn at least $62,624 and $70,822 during their second year as a patrol officer. All extra work is paid double time. Those with...
inkfreenews.com
Snyder Arrested After Driving Vehicle Under Influence While Child Present
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence while a child was in his vehicle. Jonathan Tyler Snyder, 32, 1755 Rozella Road No. 2, Warsaw, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
95.3 MNC
Body found in field off of M-62 in Cass County has been identified
A body that was found in a field off of M-62 in Cass County has been identified. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, near the intersection of Beeson and M-62 in LaGrange Township where they made the discovery. Fingerprints from the victim were obtained...
22 WSBT
Restaurant replaces Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., hopes to help move community forward
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's a new restaurant in Granger, at a location that was the scene of a deadly shooting less than two years ago. The building was notably known as the Heavenly Goat Brewing Co. It's been more than 18-months since shots rang out in this building's...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Recognize County Employees for Becoming U.S. Citizens
The Marshall County Commissioners recognized two county employees who work in the Buildings and Grounds Department for recently obtaining their U.S. Citizenship. To honor their achievement, the commissioners presented both Ria Salazar and Virginia Morie with a proclamation to congratulate them on their achievement. They became U.S. citizens December 14, 2022.
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
95.3 MNC
USDOT approves loan for South Shore Double Track project
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a loan for the South Shore double-track project. The proposed boost to the improvement plan was given a boost from USDOT on December 22. The Build America Bureau approved a $27.5 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing Loan. It goes toward part of...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
95.3 MNC
Three people hospitalized after two different fires in South Bend
The South Bend Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires last night and early this morning. The first fire occurred at 510 S. Saint Joseph Street around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control on the third floor of a multi-unit house. One...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend announces launch of Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program
The City of South Bend announced the launch of the Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program to assist businesses in activating their facades and outdoor spaces to increase vibrancy throughout the city. The program also provides incentives for South Bend businesses to invest in sustainable, energy-efficient, low-carbon improvements, and climate change mitigation.
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
Comments / 0