Seminole, TX

Indians Come Back at Levelland

Indians Come Back at Levelland

The Seminole Indian varsity basketball team beat the Levelland Lobos Friday night in Level-land 47-37. The Indians got into foul trouble early and Tanner Moore, Indian head basketball coach had to sit some of his starters including his leading scorer, senior John Cottrell. “Defense travels and even when we are not having a good offensive game, we can still play de-fense,” Moore said. “We did…
LEVELLAND, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Maidens Poach Eagles for 1st District Win

The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team beat the Pecos Lady Eagles Friday night 88-29. The story of the night was Maiden junior Londyn Shain. Shain scored a total of 40 points - 35 of them in the first half. The reason she did not score more is because Tri Danley, Maiden head basketball coach and athletic director limited her play in the second half. The Maidens gave Pecos the first minute…
PECOS, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Northbound traffic on University diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX

