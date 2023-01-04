Read full article on original website
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with all your high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 6.
seminolesentinel.com
Indians Come Back at Levelland
The Seminole Indian varsity basketball team beat the Levelland Lobos Friday night in Level-land 47-37. The Indians got into foul trouble early and Tanner Moore, Indian head basketball coach had to sit some of his starters including his leading scorer, senior John Cottrell. “Defense travels and even when we are not having a good offensive game, we can still play de-fense,” Moore said. “We did…
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Poach Eagles for 1st District Win
The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team beat the Pecos Lady Eagles Friday night 88-29. The story of the night was Maiden junior Londyn Shain. Shain scored a total of 40 points - 35 of them in the first half. The reason she did not score more is because Tri Danley, Maiden head basketball coach and athletic director limited her play in the second half. The Maidens gave Pecos the first minute…
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year
It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
KTEN.com
Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast
Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
KCBD
Northbound traffic on University diverted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
KCBD
Lubbock family drives 27 hours after Southwest cancels flight, loses luggage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleven states in 27 hours, that’s how far one Lubbock family traveled to get home after their flight was canceled by Southwest Airlines. The Mayo family says their dream vacation turned into a weeks-long nightmare. Tiffany Mayo says “Oh that is impossible, that is too...
KCBD
UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
KSAT 12
Lubbock-Cooper ISD passed a resolution denouncing racist bullying in schools. Parents say it’s a publicity stunt.
LUBBOCK — Weeks after a federal civil rights complaint was filed against Lubbock-Cooper ISD for inaction on racist bullying, the district’s board of trustees passed a resolution condemning racism during a special meeting Thursday. Tracy Kemp is a mother involved in the filing and was excited to see...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD board votes on resolution after claims of racism, civil rights violations make national headlines
After a board meeting Thursday night, the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced the Board of Trustees passed a resolution "regarding the use of racial slurs, harassment, hate speech, or derogatory language" in the district.
