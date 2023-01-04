The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team beat the Pecos Lady Eagles Friday night 88-29. The story of the night was Maiden junior Londyn Shain. Shain scored a total of 40 points - 35 of them in the first half. The reason she did not score more is because Tri Danley, Maiden head basketball coach and athletic director limited her play in the second half. The Maidens gave Pecos the first minute…

PECOS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO