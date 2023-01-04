ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Buffalo Bills teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues

Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.“His neurologic function remains intact...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

Josh Allen Has 2-Word Response To Question About Playing

On Thursday afternoon, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen spoke with the media for the first time since Damar Hamlin's collapse. During the press conference, reporters asked the duo if the team is ready to play this weekend after the horrific situation. McDermott attempted to answer the question, but Allen swooped in.
WGN News

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Buffalo Bills via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game […]
News Channel 34

NFL plans leaguewide demonstrations to honor Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – NFL teams across the country will take measures to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week as players return to the field for the first time since the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest after making a hit in Monday night’s game against the Bengals. The Bills will wear jersey patches with Hamlin’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Watch: Rex Ryan Gets Emotional While Talking About Damar Hamlin

Rex Ryan has never been afraid to share what's on his mind.  The outspoken former NFL coach continued that trend, albeit in a slightly different manner, when covering the Damar Hamlin situation on ESPN's NFL Countdown this Saturday.  Following a discussion about how great it was to see ...
CBS Sports

NFL to make two huge modifications to AFC playoffs after owners vote in favor of proposals

The AFC playoffs are going to have a slightly different look this year and that's because the NFL's 32 owners have voted to make two major modifications to the postseason. After making the decision on Thursday night to cancel the Bills-Bengals game, the NFL also offered two proposals for changing the AFC playoffs and those proposals were officially voted through on Friday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Austin Novosad, Dante Moore in All-American Bowl

Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Cleveland Browns have joined in on the charitable donation to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundation. Jimmy and Dee Haslam donated $10,003 to the Damar Hamlin Foundation. Many athletes and teams around professional sports took part in the campaign. It was once at under $3,000, and now it is currently...
CLEVELAND, OH

