Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Buffalo Bills teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues
Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.“His neurologic function remains intact...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
msn.com
Josh Allen Has 2-Word Response To Question About Playing
On Thursday afternoon, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen spoke with the media for the first time since Damar Hamlin's collapse. During the press conference, reporters asked the duo if the team is ready to play this weekend after the horrific situation. McDermott attempted to answer the question, but Allen swooped in.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Buffalo Bills via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game […]
NFL plans leaguewide demonstrations to honor Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – NFL teams across the country will take measures to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week as players return to the field for the first time since the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest after making a hit in Monday night’s game against the Bengals. The Bills will wear jersey patches with Hamlin’s […]
What the NFL is doing as the season ends to show support for Damar Hamlin
There is increased optimism surrounding the health of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The latest update is that the breathing tube has been removed from his throat, and he also spoke with...
‘Who Won the Game?’ Damar Hamlin Updates Lift Spirits of Bills & Patriots
“Life’s bigger than this game. This is one of those humbling moments for all of us.” — Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the Bills’ Damar Hamlin situation.
Watch: Rex Ryan Gets Emotional While Talking About Damar Hamlin
Rex Ryan has never been afraid to share what's on his mind. The outspoken former NFL coach continued that trend, albeit in a slightly different manner, when covering the Damar Hamlin situation on ESPN's NFL Countdown this Saturday. Following a discussion about how great it was to see ...
Week 18 Playoff Scenarios for Every NFL Team With a UVA Football Alum
NFL Playoff scenarios for every team with a former Virginia football player on the roster entering the final week of the regular season
CBS Sports
NFL to make two huge modifications to AFC playoffs after owners vote in favor of proposals
The AFC playoffs are going to have a slightly different look this year and that's because the NFL's 32 owners have voted to make two major modifications to the postseason. After making the decision on Thursday night to cancel the Bills-Bengals game, the NFL also offered two proposals for changing the AFC playoffs and those proposals were officially voted through on Friday.
Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Austin Novosad, Dante Moore in All-American Bowl
The second of three high school football showcases took place on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, with the All-American Bowl airing on NBC. There were a couple of Oregon Duck players that got onto the field and showed what they could do, we well as a number of other elite prospects that Oregon fans likely kept a close eye on. 5-star quarterback Dante Moore stole the show, throwing for four touchdowns in a blowout win for the East team. As a former Oregon commit, it was at the very least entertaining for Duck fans to watch Moore sling it. Current Oregon...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation
Cleveland Browns have joined in on the charitable donation to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundation. Jimmy and Dee Haslam donated $10,003 to the Damar Hamlin Foundation. Many athletes and teams around professional sports took part in the campaign. It was once at under $3,000, and now it is currently...
Jaiden Ausberry Talks Notre Dame, Improvement, Under Armour Game
Notre Dame 2023 signee Jaiden Ausberry spoke with Irish Breakdown about many topics
Comments / 0