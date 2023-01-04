Read full article on original website
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
yourbasin.com
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
cbs7.com
Midland water-main repair nears completion
The closure comes s Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is undergoing bankruptcy restructuring. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 1/5/22 - clipped version. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. UTPB introduces new head football coach. Updated: Jan....
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
yourbasin.com
City of Midland boil water update
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice. According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs. On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the...
cbs7.com
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158
MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
MySanAntonio
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account
The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
MISD cancels school tomorrow amid boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Due to the City of Midland’s boil water notice Midland Independent School District has announced no school on Friday, January 6th, 2023. Midland ISD staff should check their email for instructions on reporting to work.
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
cbs7.com
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
cbs7.com
City of Midland lifts boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
