Casper, WY

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland water-main repair nears completion

The closure comes s Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is undergoing bankruptcy restructuring. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 1/5/22 - clipped version. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. UTPB introduces new head football coach. Updated: Jan....
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland boil water update

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice. According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs. On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
ABILENE, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158

MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account

The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland lifts boil water notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
MIDLAND, TX

