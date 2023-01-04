ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Voices: As GOP’s House speaker civil war rages, Biden reminds us what government can do

By Skylar Baker-Jordan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIgC5_0k3Pihlt00

The Cincinnati skyline is indelibly stamped on my mind, despite the fact that I’ve never lived in the city Winston Churchill once described as “the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.” From the time I was born I would join my family as we drove from Dayton, Ohio – where they had relocated a quarter-century before my birth – to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and East Tennessee. This was the “Hillbilly Highway,” and like millions of other Appalachians, the road to “down home” ran straight through the heart of the Queen City.

It wasn’t just Appalachian out-migrants crossing the Brent Spence Bridge, a double decker truss bridge on Interstate 75 crossing the Ohio River and connecting the Buckeye State with the Bluegrass State. The Hillbilly Highway, at least the part of it in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, could just have been called America’s Economic Expressway. The Brent Spence Bridge carries $1 billion in freight every day . A full 3 percent of our nation’s GDP crosses that bridge every year .

Despite being vitally important to our nation’s economy and transportation, the Brent Spence Bridge has long been considered America’s worst piece of infrastructure . First built in 1963, the bridge was never designed for the amount of traffic crossing it – 168,000 every day according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Accidents – more than 121 in 2015 alone – are common. Rust is a recurrent problem. In 2020, the bridge caught on fire .

It makes sense, then, that President Joe Biden would choose to travel to Northern Kentucky today to join with Kentucky’s Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear, and Ohio’s Republican Governor, Mike DeWine – along with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – to tout the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he signed into law last year. $1.6 billion in federal funding will be invested into repairing this important piece of America’s roadways. In doing so, Biden managed what so many of us who rely on the bridge to do our jobs and see our families have asked for years. He, in his own words, “fixed that damn bridge.”

That Biden managed to do it with a razor thin majority in the Senate makes it an even more remarkable accomplishment. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is more commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill both because it’s true – 13 House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the law – and because it’s so rare these days that any landmark legislation passes with bipartisan support. It is a massive accomplishment. Presidents of both parties before had wanted but failed to secure the votes to fix the Brett Spence Bridge.

Biden’s appearance in Cincinnati with his Republican rival Mitch McConnell, then, reminds us not only of how expertly he and Democratic leadership in Congress were in getting this bill passed, but of what Congress can accomplish when it actually does its job. Government has the power to improve the lives of the American people. Yet Congress isn’t working right now. As I write this, I’m watching Kevin McCarthy lose his fourth vote to become speaker of the House of Representatives. The Republicans, now with their own razor thin majority in the lower chamber, cannot agree on who should lead them and therefore the People’s House. Instead, the have devolved into internecine warfare with one another and we the people are caught in the crossfire.

This all stems from a backbench rebellion against McCarthy’s leadership. While Democrats have seamlessly elected their own brand-new leadership team, the far right of the Republican Party has flexed its muscle to prevent him from taking the gavel.

The reasons why are not so much political as personal. There are no ideological differences between McCarthy and the hard right. He has done everything the far right could hope he would do. Rather, this is about personal interests, personal grudges, and personal power. People like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert have longstanding grudges against McCarthy for stymying their own desire for power and not doing more to obstruct. They are agents of chaos doing what they came to Washington to do – sow dissent and disruption.

As a registered Democrat and a socialist, I enjoy it when the right cannibalizes their own. So I can understand tweets like that by Illinois Democrat Robin Kelly, who claimed she had “her popcorn ready” as she went into the votes yesterday. The problem is this isn’t just a problem for Republicans. It’s a problem for all of us.

No House business can occur until a speaker is elected . That includes swearing in representatives, meaning that there is currently no House of Representatives to speak of. Given the myriad issues facing the United States at this moment – three respiratory viruses leading to increased hospitalizations , a war in Ukraine, increasing tensions in the Far East, inflation and possible recession – this is not just a matter of inconvenience. It is a matter of national security.

Yet Republicans are putting their own pettiness above the needs of the American people. That is frightening. Even if business were to occur, I have no confidence that the Republicans could agree enough to pass a bill declaring the sky is blue. How will they ever raise the debt ceiling, for example, if they can’t even agree on who should be in charge?

Democrats, I’d say. That is the message Joe Biden is subtly sending in Kentucky. By going to the bridge no one but he could fix, the president is reminding the country what competent governance looks like. When adults are in charge, things get done. Beyond that, though, we are seeing the results of two different American political philosophies: one from the far right that puts personal interests over national needs and one from Democrats that puts the collective interests of the American people first by delivering legislation and competent governance.

Let us remember this in 2024, when these petulant children playing at being legislators again ask to be in charge of the People’s House. Joe Biden fixed the damn bridge. Republicans can’t even fix themselves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez wears baby in carrier during House speaker votes

As the chaos on Capitol Hill over the next speaker of the House of Representatives continues, one Democratic congressman has made sure the three consecutive days of voting doesn’t interfere with his dad duties.On 3 January, Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez and his family arrived at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, where he was expecting to be sworn in for his fourth term as representative of California’s 34th congressional district.“The fam’s in DC! Is it too early to teach my son the ‘I’m just a bill’ song?” tweeted Gomez on Tuesday, just as voting over the next speaker of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Former Interior Secretary Zinke on Trump: His GOP influence is ‘absolutely’ waning

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is a representative-elect to Congress, said former President Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is “absolutely” waning after his endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not yield any additional votes for him.  Rep.-elect Zinke (R-Mont.) said in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Thursday that the…
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Mitch McConnell breaks record to become longest-serving Senate leader

Mitch McConnell has broken records to become the longest-serving Senate leader in US history.Addressing the new Congress, he paid tribute to the last Senate leader to hold the record - Democratic Senator Mike Mansfield.The Montana senator held the position for 16 years, and was overtaken by Mr McConnell on 3 January, Politico reported.“This scholarly Montanan was not an exciting idealist who transformed our national discourse, nor a policy entrepreneur who brought to the leader’s role his own sweeping wish list of federal programs,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Climate activists spray paint Italian senate building orange using fire extinguishersJoe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico borderThick smoke billows as Manchester bus engulfed by flames during rush hour
MONTANA STATE
CBS DFW

After two years, Garland says work on Jan. 6 probe is "far from over"

Washington – In the two years since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented riot, an equally historic criminal investigation into the insurrection has played out less than a mile away from the Capitol grounds at Washington, D.C.'s federal courthouse. Far-right groupsMembers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups now stand trial there for seditious conspiracy, accused of planning to forcibly resist the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. In total, prosecutors say they have brought charges against more than 950 individuals over the last two years, ranging from unlawful trespassing to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Biden hits highest approval rating in more than a year

President Biden has hit his highest approval rating in more than a year according to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of polls out on Thursday. The president kicked off 2022 at 43.3 percent and did not break above 43 percent for the rest of the year, according to the numbers from FiveThirtyEight. The calculation from the polling website also […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger revealed in new role – as CNN political pundit

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been hired by CNN as a senior political commentator.Mr Kinzinger, 44, a staunch critic of former president Donald Trump, served in the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riots. The Illinois representative’s term in Congress ended earlier this week after being a member of the House for over a decade.“Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics, having recently retired from the US House of Representatives after serving six terms representing Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District,” the network said in a statement.His new stint comes at a time CNN is going...
ILLINOIS STATE
Vox

McCarthy’s speaker chaos could make Democrats more powerful

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has become speaker of the House, but only did so by offering offered a series of concessions that effectively mean his speakership will consistently be under threat from his own caucus. McCarthy’s agreement to weaken the role of the speaker is likely to lead to extreme gridlock...
The Independent

On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules

Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them “no estan solos” — “you are not alone.”Around 300 migrants have taken refuge on sidewalks outside Sacred Heart Church, some of them afraid to seek more formal shelters, advocates say, amid new restrictions meant to crack down on illegal border crossings.This is the scene that will greet President Joe Biden on his first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border Sunday. The president announced last week that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and...
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight

Former President Trump’s political clout has taken another serious hit, as Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership bid ignore his pleas to back the California Republican.  It’s just the latest sign that Trump’s once-iron grip on his party is weakening, a reality that raises questions about his 2024 presidential bid while giving rivals more…
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

New research shows that Donald Trump's fascist attacks on democracy may have backfired

The internet and social media are a type of experience machine. At their worst, the internet and social media function as a self-reinforcing echo chamber and closed episteme in which many people confuse huge amounts of free and otherwise readily available "information" and "content" with true knowledge and hard-earned expertise.
The Atlantic

The January 6 Attack Is Not Over

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. On the second anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, Joe Biden decorated Americans for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican over ‘young lady’ remark: ‘That, I will say, was a bit rude’

A CNN host called out a Republican representative on live TV for addressing her as a “young lady” while answering a question amid ensuing chaos over the election for a new House speaker. Representative Troy Nehls, who appeared on CNN for the first time on Thursday, was asked by anchor Erin Burnett if negotiators in his party were making any progress on the vote.The interaction took place as California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote in his bid to become speaker and before the House adjourned for a third day with a stalemate. “He is trying to lock...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
323K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy