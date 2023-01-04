ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado

LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
