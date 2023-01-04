Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Report: Another LSU Staffer To Join Deion Sanders At Colorado
LSU defensive line analyst Patrick Hill is expected to join Colorado's staff as defensive tackles coach under new head coach Deion Sanders. Hill is the second LSU staffer to move on to Colorado as former Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips just recently took the same position on Sanders' staff in December. Per On3:
2023 Louisiana Football Sun Belt Conference Home and Away Opponents Revealed
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football program is fresh off an up-and-down 2022 season which saw first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux's squad end with a 6-7 record. The season wrapped up with a tough 23-16 loss to the Houston Cougars in the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport. But, we...
NOLA.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Dave & Buster's Officially Coming to Lafayette
It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral. As you can see here, a large black cat was spotted on her property, and now Pitre is asking what type of cat this is. Some think that she may have a...
The Secret Off Menu Item at Don’s Seafood in Lafayette You Have to Try
The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth. Did I mention the food? Yeah? Well, let me mention it again. Don's Seafood restaurant features a wide menu of Cajun cuisine, opening its doors at its first location back in 1934 by founder Don Landry.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Kid in East Baton Rouge Parish Dies After Being Mauled by Dog
Some terrible news to share. WBRZ is reporting that a 7-year-old girl in East Baton Rouge Parish has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in an attack by a dog. The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.
1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
Person injured in shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
Lafayette Police Provide Update After Evacuation of Comeaux High School
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are releasing more information after Comeaux High School was evacuated Thursday morning because of a bomb threat that was called into the school. According to LPD's press release, the call came in from an unknown male to Comeaux High School Administration around...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
