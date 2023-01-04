Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website
Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
PWMania
WWE “Strongly Under the Impression” Mercedes Monè (Sasha Banks) Will Return and Not Wrestle for AEW
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya announced Toni Storm as her partner to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker at the show that will take place the following week in Los Angeles. This was in spite of claims that Saraya would team up with...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Talks If Mr. McMahon Character Was WCW Copy, Owen Hart, More
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently took to his podcast, “Grilling JR,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Ross discussed if Owen Hart was ever in the mix for a World Title match at the ’98 Royal Rumble, the Mr. McMahon heel character and if it was a WCW copy, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ticket Sales Surge For NJPW Event Following Mercedes Mone News
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some details on ticket sales for an upcoming NJPW show. New Japan will be hosting Battle in the Valley on February 18th in San Jose, CA. At that show, the newly-debuted Mercedes Mone will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Mone confronted and attacked KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut: “It Was A Big Deal”
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star discussed Sasha Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, making her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following the IWGP Women’s Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ewrestlingnews.com
‘All Hands On Deck’ WWE Company Meeting Scheduled For Today
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting later today. The report noted that the meeting would take place at 3:30PM EST. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL
Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW vs. NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Full Card Announced
The full card has been revealed for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will take place on Saturday, January 21 at the Yokohama Arena. The card will have an NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme. You can check out the updated Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Night Two) lineup below:. Tetsuya...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon’s Return Announcement Significantly Boosts WWE Stock
It was reported on Thursday that Vince McMahon is “plotting” a return to power in WWE in advance of pursuing a sale of the entire company. Mr. McMahon, who continues to be the primary stockholder of the billion-dollar wrestling promotion, plans to return to WWE by electing himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios to the Board of Directors.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Laurinaitis Is Returning Soon – Details
Laurinaitis, who was fired from WWE back in August after allegations surfaced that he was involved in the Vince McMahon scandal, has been announced for an appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend. It was reported last month that “Johnny Ace” had an intimate relationship with a WWE employee, which resulted in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
