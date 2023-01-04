ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

RCSD counselor on discussing violence with students at school

The Rochester City School District is increasing security outside several of its high schools after a frightening incident at Franklin. On Thursday morning, police say a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student in front of the school. When incidents like this happen, RCSD school counselor Harry Roldan said it is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Getting creative in the new year

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Many celebrated the first Friday of 2023 by getting creative. The Rochester Contemporary Art Center hosted a 6x6 artwork making party Friday night. "It's an opportunity for the community to come in, learn about 6x6, learn from some community artists and actually make their 6x6 on site," explained Bleu Cease, the executive director of the Rochester Contemporary Art Center.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local schools prepared to take action in event of cardiac emergencies

Hilton, N.Y. — Paramedics used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help stabilize Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati from cardiac arrest Monday night. "In the world of athletics, you see injuries but that type of event is so polarizing and so...
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Newark's revitalization of its downtown area

Newark, N.Y. — Plans to revitalize downtown Newark are finally complete. $10 million, that's how much money the Village of Newark received from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the village has already divided up the money between projects. “There is a new...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Former Rochester nursing home employee sentenced for raping resident

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing Friday of a Rochester man convicted of raping an 81-year-old nursing home patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was found guilty in November of raping the patient at The Shore Winds Nursing Home, where he worked as a housekeeper,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

'Near-tragedy' prompts increased police presence at Franklin

Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting outside a school Thursday is prompting the Rochester City School District to increase security measures. "That’s a near-tragedy," Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said. "If the shooter would have not missed, we would be looking at potentially loss of life." The district...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shots fired toward student at Rochester's Franklin campus

Rochester, N.Y. — Caution tape greeted some parents dropping their kids off Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. "When we came, we saw the yellow tape and then we heard on the crime page there was a shooting," Jennifer Forman said. "There was no call to parents to tell them nothing, so all the parents were pulling up getting their kids."
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

"The Old Way" debuts in theaters, produced by Rochester man

"The Old Way" starring Nicolas Cage and produced by Rochester's Colin Floom tells the story of gunslinger Colton Briggs, whose past comes back to haunt him when the son of a man he murdered years prior arrives to take his revenge resulting in the death of Briggs' wife. Accompanied by his daughter, Briggs sets out to avenge his wife and get revenge on her killer.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester to Winter: Where's our snow?

Despite our holiday gift of cold and local snow, officially Rochester is WAY behind when it comes to the season. We are on our slowest snow fall pace in over decade!. We're almost a week into the new year without more than a few flakes and we rarely make up for lost time. As you can see below, no snow in December usually results in a meek snow season.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester shares update on repairs to broken water main

Rochester, N.Y. — The water main on Favor Street that broke just before Christmas, leaving many city residents without water and prompting a boil-water advisory, is back in service now. City leaders said it took almost 48 hours to remove the broken 36-inch water main and replace it with...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy