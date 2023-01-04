Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
RCSD counselor on discussing violence with students at school
The Rochester City School District is increasing security outside several of its high schools after a frightening incident at Franklin. On Thursday morning, police say a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student in front of the school. When incidents like this happen, RCSD school counselor Harry Roldan said it is...
13 WHAM
Free soccer program teaches kids in Rochester skills on and off the field
Rochester, N.Y. — Thursday night is soccer night at the Carter Street R-Center in Rochester. Children ages 3-16 gather at the gym to play soccer in a free program, led each week by coach Hernan "Eski" Escalante. The athletes not only learn how to shoot and score, but Coach...
Students and staff of Greece Olympia show support for Damar Hamlin
For "Damar Hamlin Day," according to the district, students and staff are encouraged to wear Buffalo Bills clothing and colors and they will be signing cards and messages to Buffalo.
13 WHAM
Getting creative in the new year
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Many celebrated the first Friday of 2023 by getting creative. The Rochester Contemporary Art Center hosted a 6x6 artwork making party Friday night. "It's an opportunity for the community to come in, learn about 6x6, learn from some community artists and actually make their 6x6 on site," explained Bleu Cease, the executive director of the Rochester Contemporary Art Center.
RCSD announces police presence at arrival and dismissal, for five schools
Lt. Bello said that some incident occurred where the 16-year-old was chased to the school.
13 WHAM
Local schools prepared to take action in event of cardiac emergencies
Hilton, N.Y. — Paramedics used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help stabilize Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati from cardiac arrest Monday night. "In the world of athletics, you see injuries but that type of event is so polarizing and so...
Occupied house in Rochester struck multiple times by gunfire
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times.
Rochester teachers, school board approve new union contract
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night in the first city school board meeting of 2023, commissioners voted to approve the new pact for union members.
13 WHAM
Newark's revitalization of its downtown area
Newark, N.Y. — Plans to revitalize downtown Newark are finally complete. $10 million, that's how much money the Village of Newark received from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the village has already divided up the money between projects. “There is a new...
Webster resident arraigned in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
13 WHAM
Former Rochester nursing home employee sentenced for raping resident
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing Friday of a Rochester man convicted of raping an 81-year-old nursing home patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was found guilty in November of raping the patient at The Shore Winds Nursing Home, where he worked as a housekeeper,...
13 WHAM
'Near-tragedy' prompts increased police presence at Franklin
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting outside a school Thursday is prompting the Rochester City School District to increase security measures. "That’s a near-tragedy," Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said. "If the shooter would have not missed, we would be looking at potentially loss of life." The district...
13 WHAM
Shots fired toward student at Rochester's Franklin campus
Rochester, N.Y. — Caution tape greeted some parents dropping their kids off Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. "When we came, we saw the yellow tape and then we heard on the crime page there was a shooting," Jennifer Forman said. "There was no call to parents to tell them nothing, so all the parents were pulling up getting their kids."
WUHF
"The Old Way" debuts in theaters, produced by Rochester man
"The Old Way" starring Nicolas Cage and produced by Rochester's Colin Floom tells the story of gunslinger Colton Briggs, whose past comes back to haunt him when the son of a man he murdered years prior arrives to take his revenge resulting in the death of Briggs' wife. Accompanied by his daughter, Briggs sets out to avenge his wife and get revenge on her killer.
13 WHAM
Rochester to Winter: Where's our snow?
Despite our holiday gift of cold and local snow, officially Rochester is WAY behind when it comes to the season. We are on our slowest snow fall pace in over decade!. We're almost a week into the new year without more than a few flakes and we rarely make up for lost time. As you can see below, no snow in December usually results in a meek snow season.
rochesterfirst.com
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
rochesterfirst.com
Sister of Pittsford overdose victim hoping to make change, spread awareness
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — One Pittsford teen is speaking out after tragedy struck her family just before Thanksgiving when her older sister died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Paige Gibbons sadly passed away Sunday, November 20. Her younger sister, Brooke, describes Paige as her best friend, and as...
13 WHAM
13 WHAM
City of Rochester shares update on repairs to broken water main
Rochester, N.Y. — The water main on Favor Street that broke just before Christmas, leaving many city residents without water and prompting a boil-water advisory, is back in service now. City leaders said it took almost 48 hours to remove the broken 36-inch water main and replace it with...
Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates
Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body.
