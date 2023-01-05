ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What to know about the defectors against Kevin McCarthy

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuZKX_0k3P6Tbg00

The battle between a small but influential group of Republican hardliners and Rep. Kevin McCarthy heated up Tuesday night when Rep. Matt Gaetz accused the House GOP leader of squatting in the speaker's office.

McCarthy had his belongings moved into the space on Monday, before he failed multiple times to get enough votes to clinch the speaker's gavel.

"What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?" Gaetz wrote in a letter to the Architect of the Capitol.

Gaetz wrote to that "after three undeciding votes, no member can lay claim to this office."

“How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote.

1.3.23 Letter to the AOC by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Gaetz stood up twice on Tuesday to offer an alternative to McCarthy , arguing there are others with a better vision to successfully lead the conference.

Other Republicans appeared to agree with him, with the opposition to McCarthy's bid for speaker growing to 20 lawmakers total by the third round of voting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BZOp_0k3P6Tbg00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with lawmakers as the House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Jan. 3, 2023.
MORE: House speaker vote failure suggests some Republicans want no leader at all: ANALYSIS

McCarthy, who has the support of the majority of the caucus, has countered that those opposing him are doing so for their own self-interest rather than the good of the party.

"I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals that want something for themselves," McCarthy said on Tuesday. "So, we may have a battle on the floor but the battle is for the conference and the country, and that's fine with me."

The drama has left the chamber in limbo as lawmakers are unable to conduct any official business until a speaker is chosen.

Who is leading the revolt?

Primarily leading the campaign against McCarthy are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of hard-line conservatives that includes Gaetz, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

That trio appeared before reporters on Tuesday to air their grievances with McCarthy after the California congressman tried to shore up support in a last-ditch, closed-door meeting with his Republican colleagues.

"Even the guy that wants to be speaker agrees that Washington is broken," Perry said. "Interestingly enough, over the 14 years that he's been in leadership, he's done almost virtually nothing to change it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyMhg_0k3P6Tbg00
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy listens as Representatives cast their votes for Speaker of the House on the first day of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington

The 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy in the third round of voting Tuesday were Reps. Boebert, Gaetz, Perry, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Michael Cloud of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Mary Miller of Illinois, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Andrew Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Chip Roy of Texas, Keith Self of Texas and Byron Donalds of Florida.

MORE: For the first time in 100 years, House has to hold multiple speaker votes: How it works

Donalds, who defected after voting for McCarthy twice, said "the reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn't have the vote."

Of the 20 Republican lawmakers who opposed McCarthy, 19 of them are election deniers, according to FiveThirtyEight . Only one of them has fully accepted the results of the 2020 election: Roy of Texas.

The 20 Republican dissenters are on average more conservative and more anti-establishment than most of the previous Congress, according to an analysis from FiveThirtyEight.

What are they demanding?

McCarthy agreed to some of the demands from members of the House Freedom Caucus, including their request for a rule to allow a vote on ousting the speaker at any time. But McCarthy proposed to set the threshold at five lawmakers to force such a vote, known as a motion to vacate, not just at one as some had wanted.

But he's refused to give in to other demands on matters involving taxes and immigration.

Perry said that the group of Republicans opposed to McCarthy are seeking "firm commitments" on several policies they want to be brought up for a vote: a balanced budget, passage of the Fair Tax Act, passage of a proposal crafted by Texas Republicans that aims to crack down on illegal immigration and the imposition of term limits for members of Congress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnIfA_0k3P6Tbg00
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images - Rep. Scott Perry speaks to reporters following a meeting with House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 03, 2023 in Washington. Perry was joined by Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz. The House of Representatives will hold votes on a new Speaker.

McCarthy countered that his opponents want specific committee assignments that he's unwilling to give to them.

But some criticism of McCarthy has centered more on his leadership style and record.

"Maybe the right person for the job of speaker of the House isn't someone who wants it so bad," Gaetz said on the House floor Tuesday as he nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for speaker. "Maybe the right person for the job of speaker of the House isn't someone who has sold shares of themselves for more than a decade to get it."

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
The Independent

Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican over ‘young lady’ remark: ‘That, I will say, was a bit rude’

A CNN host called out a Republican representative on live TV for addressing her as a “young lady” while answering a question amid ensuing chaos over the election for a new House speaker. Representative Troy Nehls, who appeared on CNN for the first time on Thursday, was asked by anchor Erin Burnett if negotiators in his party were making any progress on the vote.The interaction took place as California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote in his bid to become speaker and before the House adjourned for a third day with a stalemate. “He is trying to lock...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been

George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

974K+
Followers
203K+
Post
570M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy