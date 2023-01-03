ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Newly-elected House Speaker McCarthy congratulated

Gaetz, McCarthy argument 'brought people together'.
House GOP hopes to end speaker stalemate on 3rd day

Because the legislators are all members-elect, a lot of oversight is not getting done, Rep. Jason Crow, D - Colo., said Thursday.
House GOP still at odds over electing new speaker

