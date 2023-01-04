The DFI Board of Trustees has elected a new president and a new secretary starting in 2023. Incoming DFI President Gianfranco Di Cicco is president and CEO of Bauer Foundations, responsible for the Bauer Group on all U.S. construction operations. Di Cicco joined the DFI Board of Trustees in 2010 and was elected to the Executive Committee in 2016, while actively participating in several technical committees.

