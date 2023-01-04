Read full article on original website
Sequoia district names interim supe, pays $299K to former district head
The Sequoia Union High School District has appointed Associate Superintendent Crystal Leach once again to step in as acting superintendent until the district finds a permanent replacement. The Board of Trustees made the announcement Monday night, less than a week after the departure of its Superintendent Darnise Williams. Though the...
csengineermag.com
DFI Announces Board of Trustees Election Results New President and Secretary
The DFI Board of Trustees has elected a new president and a new secretary starting in 2023. Incoming DFI President Gianfranco Di Cicco is president and CEO of Bauer Foundations, responsible for the Bauer Group on all U.S. construction operations. Di Cicco joined the DFI Board of Trustees in 2010 and was elected to the Executive Committee in 2016, while actively participating in several technical committees.
