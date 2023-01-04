Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
In the Aftermath of the Pandemic, IDSA Looks to Address COVID-19's Health Care Disparities
A new Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) board member and vice president offers some insights on the leadership’s goals and direction for 2023. IDSA is an organization that consists of over 12,000 physicians, scientists, and public health officials. The organization’s mission is “to improve the health of individuals, communities, and society by promoting excellence in patient care, education, research, public health, and prevention relating to infectious diseases.”
contagionlive.com
FDA Accepts BLA for Nirsevimab for RSV Prevention for Infants
Developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca, the single-dose long-acting antibody was designed to help protect all infants from birth through their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season. The FDA has accepted the biologics license application (BLA) for nirsevimab for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants...
WebMD
New Study Offers Details on Post-COVID Pediatric Illness
Jan. 6, 2022 – Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is more common than previously thought. This pediatric illness occurs 2 to 6 weeks after being infected with COVID-19. For every 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, there were 17 MIS-C hospitalizations, a new study found. The illness is rare, but it...
contagionlive.com
A Measles Outbreak Mostly Among the Unvaccinated
Central Ohio has seen 82 pediatric cases since November, and more than a third of children infected have been hospitalized. The state of Ohio is experiencing an outbreak of measles in the central part of the state. As of this morning, there have been 82 reported cases, and of them, 74 were unvaccinated, 4 were partially vaccinated (single dose), and 4 with unknown vaccine status. None of the patient cases were fully vaccinated.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
MedicalXpress
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Jamie Raskin cancer diagnosis: What is diffuse large-B cell lymphoma?
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma. Raskin, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. “I am...
Medical News Today
What to know about Richter's syndrome
Richter’s syndrome, also known as Richter’s transformation, involves a rapid progression of chronic lymphocytic leukemia into a more aggressive form of lymphoma. Richter’s syndrome generally has links to negative survival rates. However, treatments may help a person achieve short-term remission. This article reviews what Richter’s syndrome is,...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Found in the Brain: Autopsies Reveal Startling New Information
An analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of 44 people who died with COVID-19 shows that SAR-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body—including into the brain—and that it lingered for almost 8 months. The study was published on December 14 in the journal Nature. Scientists from the National...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
MedicalXpress
Risk for psychiatric disorders up for spouses of patients with cancer
Spouses of patients with cancer have an increased risk for psychiatric disorders, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Network Open. Kejia Hu, M.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the overall burden of psychiatric disorders among spouses of patients with cancer diagnosed in Denmark and Sweden versus spouses of individuals without cancer (exposed and unexposed groups) in a population-based cohort study. Data were included for 546,321 spouses in the exposed group and 2,731,574 in the unexposed group with no preexisting psychiatric morbidity.
Asthenia: The common signs of pancreatic cancer that appears in 86% of cases according to the research
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by a poor prognosis, is one of the worst diagnoses in the group of cancers. However, this culprit can also be treated if detected early. Asthenia could be your body’s subtle way of warning you of ongoing pancreatic cancer.
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
The scientific study founds that influenza responsible for nearly 300k heart disease deaths per year
Analysis of linked data from compulsory registration in 10 countries provides insight into the impact of influenza on deaths from ischemic heart disease worldwide. An analysis of data from 13.2 million diagnoses of ischemic heart disease in adults aged 50 and over from 2010 to 2019 found that the population risk of influenza for these ischemic heart disease deaths was nearly 4%, with fever accounting for 275,000 ischemic heart diseases per year during the study.
