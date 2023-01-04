ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Falls Just Short of Handing McCracken First Loss

McCracken County is the last remaining undefeated boys’ basketball team in the state. But that distinction got a challenge Thursday. Hopkinsville rallied from a 24-19 halftime deficit to take a 37-35 advantage to the fourth quarter at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah. A 3-pointer by Bubba Leavell had...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – McCracken County 52 Hopkinsville 47

Hopkinsville made a bid to hand McCracken County its first loss of the season. The Tigers led 43-40 late in the game Thursday night in Paducah. However, the host Mustangs rallied to claim a 52-47 decision and improve to 13-0. Check out some of the action from the contest in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Tiger Swimmers Take 1st Place in Senior Night Meet

The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers turned in a dominant performance in the pool Thursday evening. Hopkinsville picked up first place in a three-way meet with Christian County and Franklin-Simpson. Hopkinsville took first with 207 points. Franklin-Simpson was second with 56 points. Christian County took 3rd place with six points. Elizabeth Langhi,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rockets Survive Road Test at Christian County

Playing its first game since a holiday travel experience that resembled John Candy from the movie ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ the Crittenden County Lady Rockets held off Christian County 50-47 Thursday at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. The Lady Rockets joined Hopkins County Central in remaining unbeaten (7-0) against region...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Williams Beats Buzzer With Dunk

Hopkinsville turned its defense into offense Thursday night, with a steal leading to a dunk by Antonio Williams just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer. That put Hoptown up 37-35 at undefeated McCracken County. However, the Mustangs came back to win the game 52-47. But the play at the end of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Warriors Pay the ‘Price’ in Loss to Butler County

The Heritage Christian Academy Warriors kept visiting Butler County’s Ty Price relatively quiet over three quarters on Thursday. However, Price erupted for 21 points in the fourth to finish with 34 and send the Bears to a 74-52 win over the Warriors. The Warriors entered the contest on a...
MORGANTOWN, KY
wsonradio.com

Clements Jumps Track to Louisville

On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

New Christian school coming to Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new school will be opening in Owensboro for the 2023-2024 school year. The school’s directors says it will offer a traditional Christian education. Two Owensboro natives thought the area would benefit from another type of school for small children. Between the two of them...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Located

Authorities have located a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy had been last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He was located Friday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana and is uninjured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023

Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
HARDIN, KY
WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Fundraiser Set for Daviess County High School Coach Battling Cancer

Southern Lanes in Owensboro is hosting a bowling tournament and silent auction benefit for Byron Johnson. He's a devoted family man known as both a friend and longtime varsity bowling coach at Daviess County High School. He is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and you can help by registering for a fun evening of bowling.
OWENSBORO, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Drew Hollingshead, former Mississippi State assistant, reportedly lands new job

Drew Hollingshead, a former Mississippi State offensive assistant, is expected to be hired at Western Kentucky as offensive coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Hollingshead previously served as an offensive assistant under Mike Leach for the last 6 seasons working primarily with quarterbacks. The Hilltoppers have been a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
HENDERSON, KY

