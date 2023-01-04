Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Falls Just Short of Handing McCracken First Loss
McCracken County is the last remaining undefeated boys’ basketball team in the state. But that distinction got a challenge Thursday. Hopkinsville rallied from a 24-19 halftime deficit to take a 37-35 advantage to the fourth quarter at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah. A 3-pointer by Bubba Leavell had...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – McCracken County 52 Hopkinsville 47
Hopkinsville made a bid to hand McCracken County its first loss of the season. The Tigers led 43-40 late in the game Thursday night in Paducah. However, the host Mustangs rallied to claim a 52-47 decision and improve to 13-0. Check out some of the action from the contest in...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tiger Swimmers Take 1st Place in Senior Night Meet
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers turned in a dominant performance in the pool Thursday evening. Hopkinsville picked up first place in a three-way meet with Christian County and Franklin-Simpson. Hopkinsville took first with 207 points. Franklin-Simpson was second with 56 points. Christian County took 3rd place with six points. Elizabeth Langhi,...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets Survive Road Test at Christian County
Playing its first game since a holiday travel experience that resembled John Candy from the movie ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,’ the Crittenden County Lady Rockets held off Christian County 50-47 Thursday at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium. The Lady Rockets joined Hopkins County Central in remaining unbeaten (7-0) against region...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Williams Beats Buzzer With Dunk
Hopkinsville turned its defense into offense Thursday night, with a steal leading to a dunk by Antonio Williams just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer. That put Hoptown up 37-35 at undefeated McCracken County. However, the Mustangs came back to win the game 52-47. But the play at the end of...
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Pay the ‘Price’ in Loss to Butler County
The Heritage Christian Academy Warriors kept visiting Butler County’s Ty Price relatively quiet over three quarters on Thursday. However, Price erupted for 21 points in the fourth to finish with 34 and send the Bears to a 74-52 win over the Warriors. The Warriors entered the contest on a...
wsonradio.com
Clements Jumps Track to Louisville
On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County’s Travis Perry Expects Entertaining Game Against UK Signee Reed Sheppard
When it was first announced that Lyon County and star junior guard Travis Perry would face North Laurel and Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard would match up on Jan. 7 at Lexington Catholic, it created a huge statewide buzz. This seems like a huge opportunity for Lyon, which won the school’s...
14news.com
New Christian school coming to Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new school will be opening in Owensboro for the 2023-2024 school year. The school’s directors says it will offer a traditional Christian education. Two Owensboro natives thought the area would benefit from another type of school for small children. Between the two of them...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Located
Authorities have located a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy had been last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He was located Friday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana and is uninjured.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville
A tornado with peak wind speeds of 85 mph touched down on the southwest side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office at Paducah has confirmed. The EF0 tornado touched down at about 4:35 a.m. on Pyle Lane near Cox Mill Road and traveled east, mostly near...
WTVW
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
HPD takes on a new “sweet” challenge
The Henderson Police Department celebrated National Whipped Cream Day on Thursday with a fun challenge.
Fundraiser Set for Daviess County High School Coach Battling Cancer
Southern Lanes in Owensboro is hosting a bowling tournament and silent auction benefit for Byron Johnson. He's a devoted family man known as both a friend and longtime varsity bowling coach at Daviess County High School. He is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and you can help by registering for a fun evening of bowling.
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Drew Hollingshead, former Mississippi State assistant, reportedly lands new job
Drew Hollingshead, a former Mississippi State offensive assistant, is expected to be hired at Western Kentucky as offensive coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Hollingshead previously served as an offensive assistant under Mike Leach for the last 6 seasons working primarily with quarterbacks. The Hilltoppers have been a...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
