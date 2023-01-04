Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
No more excuses. California must prioritize children in foster care
After years of stalled progress on improving support for children and youth in foster care, compounded by the harm young people experienced during the pandemic, California simply can’t wait any longer to make foster youth a priority. Roughly 60,000 youth are the legal responsibility of the state of California,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths. Remnant showers from...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New storm brings rain but little damage to Santa Monica
As a huge storm hit California on Wednesday, officials ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency...
