Mark Allen Gutzler
CENTRALIA — Mark Allen Gutzler, 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call 618-0532-7321 for further information.
Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers
CENTRALIA — Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers, 86, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:23 p.m. January 3rd, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mrs. Carolyn June Chambers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm...
KC announces passing of Dr. James Underwood
CENTRALIA — Kaskaskia College has announced its former College President Dr. James C. Underwood. Dr. Underwood passed away at his home in Beaver Lake, Arkansas, on January 4th, 2023. To honor Dr. Underwood and his legacy, all Kaskaskia College flags will fly at half-mast this week. Dr. Underwood served...
Joyce D. Lowery
Joyce D. Lowery, 83, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 8:14 pm January 3, 2023 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 17, 1939 in Dahlgren, Illinois to the late Paul and Irene (Witters) Sodders. Joyce married Mark Lowery on September 29, 1961. They were blessed with 55 years...
State dismisses kidnapping, restraint pursues murder charges against Breese man
CLINTON COUNTY — The defense for a 29-year-old Breese man facing four counts of first-degree murder has requested a translator for his client who is held in the Clinton County Jail. Public Defender Stewart Freeman filed the motion Wednesday requesting the translator for his client Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez who...
