CENTRALIA — Mark Allen Gutzler, 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call 618-0532-7321 for further information.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO