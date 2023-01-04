ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Mark Allen Gutzler

CENTRALIA — Mark Allen Gutzler, 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call 618-0532-7321 for further information.
CENTRALIA, IL
Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers

CENTRALIA — Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers, 86, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:23 p.m. January 3rd, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mrs. Carolyn June Chambers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm...
CENTRALIA, IL
KC announces passing of Dr. James Underwood

CENTRALIA — Kaskaskia College has announced its former College President Dr. James C. Underwood. Dr. Underwood passed away at his home in Beaver Lake, Arkansas, on January 4th, 2023. To honor Dr. Underwood and his legacy, all Kaskaskia College flags will fly at half-mast this week. Dr. Underwood served...
CENTRALIA, IL
Joyce D. Lowery

Joyce D. Lowery, 83, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 8:14 pm January 3, 2023 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 17, 1939 in Dahlgren, Illinois to the late Paul and Irene (Witters) Sodders. Joyce married Mark Lowery on September 29, 1961. They were blessed with 55 years...
BLUFORD, IL

