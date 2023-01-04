Read full article on original website
Darnestown native playing in NCAAF title game
DARNESTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brian and Michele Hodges will never forget their son’s youth soccer debut when he was five-years-old. “Johnny had 14 of the 15 goals,” Brian said. “I said he can’t play soccer anymore.” After complaints from other parents, Brian and Michele moved their son Johnny Hodges up to play with […]
Patrick Ewing Addresses Georgetown Future After Record-Breaking Loss
Georgetown is off to a 5–11 start this season and is winless in conference play.
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry mix moves in by end of weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. January 6 — Gradual cooling trend and turning potentially unsettled by the end of the weekend as a wintry mix moves into Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Friday with highs in the brisk low 50s. A wintry feel returns for the weekend....
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore
A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports. Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
Nottingham MD
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Check your tickets! Even though no one hit the jackpot, one winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Baltimore County along with 14,700 other winning tickets in Maryland ranging from $4 to $100. One lucky player bought a third-tier winning ticket from Dan’s Cigar Lounge located at 8300...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting of five Baltimore high school students
BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting that killed one Edmondson-Westside High School student and injured four of his classmates.Police said 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey and four other students were shot during lunch break in the parking lot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Wednesday.Officers said two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings and have not yet been arrested.Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday
Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
wfmd.com
Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November
One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
