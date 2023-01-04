ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

DC News Now

Darnestown native playing in NCAAF title game

DARNESTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brian and Michele Hodges will never forget their son’s youth soccer debut when he was five-years-old. “Johnny had 14 of the 15 goals,” Brian said. “I said he can’t play soccer anymore.” After complaints from other parents, Brian and Michele moved their son Johnny Hodges up to play with […]
DARNESTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry mix moves in by end of weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. January 6 — Gradual cooling trend and turning potentially unsettled by the end of the weekend as a wintry mix moves into Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Friday with highs in the brisk low 50s. A wintry feel returns for the weekend....
BALTIMORE, MD
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Voice

Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore

A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports. Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Check your tickets! Even though no one hit the jackpot, one winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Baltimore County along with 14,700 other winning tickets in Maryland ranging from $4 to $100. One lucky player bought a third-tier winning ticket from Dan’s Cigar Lounge located at 8300...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Z94

Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma

One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
LAWTON, OK
CBS Baltimore

Police release photos of persons of interest in shooting of five Baltimore high school students

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting that killed one Edmondson-Westside High School student and injured four of his classmates.Police said 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey and four other students were shot during lunch break in the parking lot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Wednesday.Officers said two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings and have not yet been arrested.Anyone knowing the identity of one or both are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday

Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
wfmd.com

Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November

One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
FREDERICK, MD

