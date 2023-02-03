ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are the Likely Winners in the 2023 Grammys’ Big Four Categories

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

The 65th Grammy Awards will finally be presented on Sunday, Feb. 5, more than a month after voting closed on Jan. 4. Here are predictions in the Big Four categories by awards editor Paul Grein, which we posted the day voting closed. Because voting has been locked, Grein hasn’t updated or revised his picks.

Final-round voting for the 65th annual Grammy Awards closed on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. PT. So Grammy nominees can relax. They will no longer have to worry that an ill-considered tweet may go viral and hurt their chances. No matter what happens between now and Feb. 5 when the awards are presented at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, voting is locked.

Related

These Hot 100 Hitmakers Were Passed Over for 2023 Grammy Nods for Best New Artist

02/03/2023

That means it’s time to predict the likely winners in the Big Four categories. This little game has never been easy, but it’s gotten considerably harder in recent years for two reasons. The Recording Academy membership is undergoing rapid change. And we’re all still trying to figure out how the expansion of the number of nominees in each of the Big Four categories from five to eight and now 10 is affecting the dynamics of these races.

The Academy welcomed a new member class of “nearly 2,000 diverse music creators and professionals” in September. This was the fourth new member class since the Academy transitioned to a “community-driven and peer-reviewed annual cycle” to create, in its words, “a more diverse and engaged membership base representative of the evolving musical landscape.” Since implementing the new model, the number of women members has increased by 19%, while membership among “traditionally underrepresented communities” (read: nonwhite members) has increased by 38%.

This is the second year in a row that there are 10 nominees in each of the Big Four categories. That’s a lot, so we started by dividing the contenders into three categories: little chance of winning (entries that were lucky just to be nominated), long-shots (entries that have a shot at winning, but probably won’t) and front-runners. Within these three categories, the nominees are listed alphabetically.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Little chance of winning: ABBA ’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Mary J. Blige ’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius ’ “You and Me on the Rock”

Long-shots: Beyoncé ’s “Break My Soul,” Doja Cat ’s “Woman,” Kendrick Lamar ’s “The Heart Part 5”

Front-runners: Adele ’s “Easy on Me,” Steve Lacy ’s “Bad Habit,” Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time,” Harry Styles ’ “As It Was”

Notes: All 10 nominees are also nominated in their respective performance categories, which is another indication of support. There are no fluke nominations here.

This is the eighth nomination in the category (an all-time record ) for Beyoncé; the fourth for Adele; the third for Carlile, Doja and Lamar; the second for ABBA, Blige and Lizzo; and the first for Lucius, Lacy and Styles.

Adele is a two-time winner in the category. If she were to win for the third time, she would tie Paul Simon and Bruno Mars for the most wins in the history of the category. None of the other nominees have won in this category before.

Five of the nominees were No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Easy on Me,” “Break My Soul,” “Bad Habit,” “About Damn Time” and “As It Was.” A sixth, “Woman,” cracked the top 10 (peaking at No. 7).

Many will want to see Beyoncé finally win in this category. As was widely reported, “Break My Soul” became her first solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 since “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” 14 years ago. But the presence of Lizzo’s similarly ebullient “About Damn Time” in the category may cause these hits to split their votes. Besides, Beyoncé has a better chance in album of the year.

“Bad Habit” manages to sound progressive, but also familiar enough to not put off more traditional Grammy voters. Lacy’s smash ranked No. 1 on the Billboard staff’s list of the 100 best songs of 2022. In his assessment of the song for that list, Andrew Unterberger called it “the perfect pop song for 2022, and more crucially, just a perfect pop song in general. Kicking in partway through its opening chorus, ‘Bad Habit’ has a casualness to its liquid grooves and ping-ponging vocals that almost makes it feel tossed off, spontaneous. But the craft on display here is actually impossibly high-level.”

Lizzo and Styles are both proven Grammy favorites. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” won best pop solo performance three years ago – resulting in Billie Eilish’s only loss on her big night, where she became the first artist in 39 years to sweep the Big Four categories. Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” won in that highly-competitive category the following year. Styles’ smash inexplicably wasn’t nominated for record of the year, but in that performance category, it beat three records that were – including the eventual winner, Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted.” You could make a good case that both Lizzo and Styles are overdue for a record of the year win.

“As It Was” topped the Hot 100 for 15 weeks, setting a new record for the longest run at No. 1 by a U.K. artist. Styles achieved success on other fronts, too, with lead roles in two movies (the consensus: he’s no Daniel Day-Lewis, but he didn’t embarrass himself) and a highly successful tour in which he proved to be both a showman and a charmer. The song runs just 2:47, which would make it the shortest record of the year winner (by playing time) since the 5th Dimension’s sunshine pop classic “Up, Up and Away” 55 years ago.

“As It Was” also ranked No. 3 on the Billboard staff’s aforementioned list of the 100 best songs of 2022. Melinda Newman noted of the smash: “If you looked up ‘bop’ in Webster’s, this song would be there — but the propulsive, bouncy beat deceives. … Coming in at a lean 2:47, ‘As It Was’ serves as a broader anthem about how nothing is ‘the same as it was’ before the pandemic, but on a micro level, it turns out Styles isn’t the same either as he grapples with fame and the realization that ‘he’s no good alone’ when left to his own devices and pills.”

Likely winner: “As It Was”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Little chance of winning: ABBA’s Voyage , Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) , Coldplay ’s Music of the Spheres

Long-shots: Carlile’s In These Silent Days , Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers , Lizzo’s Special

Front-runners: Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny ’s Un Verano Sin Ti , Beyoncé’s Renaissance , Styles’ Harry’s House

Notes: Similar to record of the year, all 10 nominees are also nominated in their respective genre album categories.

This is the fourth album of the year nomination for Beyoncé and Lamar; the third for Adele and Coldplay; the second for Carlile and Lizzo; and the first for ABBA, Bad Bunny, Blige and Styles.

Adele has won with her last two studio albums. If she wins again this year, she’ll equal Stevie Wonder’s hallowed record as the only artist to win in this category with three consecutive studio albums.

None of the other nominees have won in this category before. Beyoncé has earned more album of the year nominations than any other woman of color. Lamar is the first rapper to be nominated for album of the year with four consecutive studio albums.

Though Adele has never lost in this category, it seems unlikely she’ll win again this time. In her magnanimous acceptance speech last time, she was so generous to Beyoncé that she left the impression that even she thought Beyoncé should have won the award. That will likely work to Bey’s benefit here.

Bad Bunny’s album is the first Spanish-language album to receive an album of the year nod. It topped the Billboard 200 for 13 nonconsecutive weeks , longer than any other album this year. He won artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Bunny gave his acceptance speech in Spanish – which added to his reputation for authenticity.

In recent years, the Academy has aggressively recruited voters of color, and especially Black voters. Speaking at a Recording Academy online membership meeting in September, CEO Harvey Mason, jr. noted that while there has been a 38% increase in people of color in the Academy over the past four years, there has been a 100% increase in the number of Black members.

Some of them might chafe if a white pop artist, such as Styles or Adele, beat Beyoncé in this category for what would be the fourth time, following her previous losses to Taylor Swift, Beck and Adele. There would probably be less friction if Bunny won, though it would likely be noticed that a Latin artist won on his first album of the year nomination while Beyoncé just keeps getting passed over.

Here’s another factor that’s working in Beyoncé’s favor: Many album of the year winners have a thematic unity that gives them a sense of importance. They’re usually more than just collections of 10 or 12 worthy tracks. Beyoncé’s first post-pandemic studio album was a celebration of dance music, honoring its Black and gay roots.

Beyoncé’s album ranked No. 2 on the Billboard staff’s list of the 50 best albums of 2022, just behind Bad Bunny, but ahead of Lamar at No. 4, Styles at No. 6 and Lizzo at No. 11. As Gail Mitchell wrote in her assessment of the album: “This time around, Beyoncé set her sights on dance music, paying homage to its various iterations, from the house-burning anthem ‘Break My Soul’ to infusions of disco, techno and go-go. … As the album’s fitting title conveys, Beyoncé proves once again that she can always be counted on to pinpoint the cultural zeitgeist, reinvent it and take it to the next level.”

Likely winner: Renaissance

SONG OF THE YEAR

Little chance of winning: “abcdefu” ( Gayle ), “God Did” ( DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross , Lil Wayne , Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy )

Long-shots: “Break My Soul” (Beyoncé), “Just Like That” ( Bonnie Raitt ), “The Heart Part 5” (Lamar)

Front-runners: “About Damn Time” (Lizzo), “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” ( Taylor Swift ), “As It Was” (Styles), “Bad Habit” (Lacy), “Easy on Me” (Adele)

Notes: “God Did” and “The Heart Part 5” are both nominated for best rap song. “Just Like That” is nominated for best American roots song. There is no equivalent award for the other seven contenders, which all come from the pop and dance fields, in which there is no song category.

In the unlikely event that “God Did” wins, it will set a new record as the song of the year winner with the most credited songwriters (nine). The current record is held by Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” with eight songwriters.

“Just Like That,” which brought Raitt her first song of the year nomination, is a lovely and subtle song about a mother whose son’s organs were harvested to save other lives. The song is a long-shot to win, but then many (including me, I must admit) considered her 1989 album Nick of Time a long-shot to win. It not only won, but made Raitt a star overnight. “Just Like That” is the first song of the year nominee written by just one songwriter since Taylor Swift’s “Lover” three years ago. If it wins, it would become the first song of the year written by a solitary songwriter since Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” 15 years ago.

This is Swift’s sixth song of the year nomination, which puts her in a tie with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for the most nominations in the history of the category. Unlike those two songwriting masters, she has yet to win in this category. So, she’s overdue. And if everybody who has called her “the songwriter of her generation” votes for her, she just may take it. But her update of “All Too Well” was passed over for nods for record of the year and best pop solo performance, which seems to show some weakness. Four of its rivals here – “Easy on Me,” “Bad Habit,” “About Damn Time” and “As It Was” – were nominated in both of those categories. Also, Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is already a front-runner for record and song of the year nods a year from now. Some voters may have decided, “Let’s hold off. She’ll probably win next year.”

Beyoncé, The-Dream and Chris “Tricky” Stewart shared the award 13 years ago for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” If they win again, they’ll join D’Mile as the only writers of color to win twice in this category. But again, this song is competing with the stylistically similar “About Damn Time.”

“About Damn Time” and “Bad Habit” are formidable contenders here for the same reasons they are front-runners for record of the year.

Adele and Kurstin won in this category six years ago for “Hello.” Adele also won in this category with “Rolling in the Deep,” which she co-wrote with Paul Epworth. If she wins again, she’ll become the first three-time winner in the category’s history. Adele had a big year, and not just on the charts. Her TV special Adele One Night Only won five Primetime Emmys. And her Las Vegas residency has gotten rave reviews , including this one from Billboard ’s Katie Atkinson.

“Easy on Me” ranked No. 14 on the Billboard critics’ list of the 100 best songs of 2021 (it has been out awhile). In assessing the song, Atkinson (our in-house expert on all things Adele) wrote: “The expectations heading into Adele’s first new music in nearly six years were as sky-high as one of the British singer/songwriter’s patented power notes. But instead of going the bombastic route with 30 ‘s lead single ‘Easy on Me,’ Adele sent this vulnerable musical message to her son, setting the tone for a beyond open post-divorce project and reintroducing the peerless vocal delivery fans had desperately missed.”

Likely winner: “Easy on Me”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Little chance of winning: DOMi & JD Beck , Tobe Nwigwe

Long-shots: Omar Apollo , Samara Joy , Molly Tuttle , Wet Leg

Front-runners: Anitta , Muni Long , Latto , Måneskin

Notes : This is the first time in six years that none of the best new artist nominees were nominated in any other Big Four category. Lacy, a top contender for both record and song of the year, wasn’t eligible because he had received two previous nominations for what is now called best progressive R&B album – one as a member of The Internet and one solo. If he had been eligible for best new artist, he most likely would have won. Gayle, a song of the year nominee, was eligible for best new artist but was passed over for a nod.

Four of these contenders are nominated for genre album awards. Wet Leg’s Wet Leg is up for best alternative music album; Tuttle’s Crooked Tree for best bluegrass album; Joy’s Linger Awhile for best jazz vocal album; and DOMi & JD Beck’s Not Tight for best contemporary instrumental album.

Apollo and Wet Leg both made the top 10 on the Billboard s taff list of the 50 best albums of 2022.

Måneskin has doggedly climbed its way to success in America and is a leading contender here. The band would be the first Italian act to win a Grammy as a lead artist in a Big Four category since Domenico Modugno, the winner for record and song of the year at the very first Grammys for the lounge-lizard classic “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare).”

The five female solo artists in the race – Anitta, Long, Joy, Latto and Tuttle – may have the inside track. Since 2000, female solo artists have won in this category 14 times. (By way of comparison, in that same period, three male solo artists, five groups and one duo have taken home the prize.)

Latto’s “Big Energy” was by far the biggest hit single from any of these contenders. It reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 in April and ranks No. 7 on the year-end Hot 100. Mariah Carey, the winner in this category 32 years ago, gave “Big Energy” a boost by hopping on a remix. (“Big Energy” and Carey’s “Fantasy” both interpolate Tom Tom Club’s 1982 classic “Genius of Love.”)

Latto would be the third female rapper to win in this category, following Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

Likely winner: Latto

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Beyoncé, Lizzo & More Record-Setters at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé won four awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), upping her career total to 32, which is more than anyone else in Grammy history. Bey surpasses the late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti, who amassed 31 Grammys between 1963 and 1998. Solti died in 1997. But Beyoncé lost album of the year for Renaissance. It’s her fourth loss in the category, following losses to Taylor Swift, Beck and Adele. Kendrick Lamar also lost album of the year for the fourth time (as a lead artist) with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Like Beyoncé, he did...
Billboard

Beyoncé‘s Best Dance/Electronic Album Win Marks the Category’s Debut Presentation During a Grammys Telecast

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is certainly on that new vibration, marking history not just for Bey, but for dance and electronic music at the Grammys at large. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Renaissance‘s win for best/electronic album marked the first time the category was included in the Grammys telecast since being added to the awards 23 years ago. Picking up the trophy also made Beyoncé the winningest artist in Grammys history. Renaissance — which features house music and includes collaborations from genre greats such as Honey Dijon and Green Velvet — beat out LPs by Diplo, ODESZA, Bonobo and RÜFÜS...
Billboard

How Christian Breslauer Became a Go-To Director For SZA, Lizzo & Doja Cat

Growing up in south Florida, the closest Christian Breslauer got to Hollywood was a nearby beach named after it. The cinephile looked up to renowned film director David Fincher, who also helmed music videos for Madonna and Billy Idol early in his career. After high school, he started directing clips for local artists. He moved to California in 2016 with sights set on working with London Alley Entertainment, a full-service production company behind award-winning videos for artists including Kendrick Lamar (“Alright”) and Logic (“1-800-273-8255”). Breslauer jokingly recalls that he reached out to founder/executive producer Luga Podesta dozens of times before...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Wins Record of the Year at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo’s No. 1 smash “About Damn Time” won the record of the year trophy at the 2023 Grammy Awards, giving the pop star her first Big Four category win. “This is so unexpected!” Lizzo proclaimed after taking the stage to accept the record of the year trophy from Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Lizzo dedicated the award win to Prince, explaining, “When we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music.” After feeling misunderstood as a young artist, “I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a...
Billboard

Steve Lacy Introduces Himself to the 2023 Grammys With Smooth ‘Bad Habit’ Performance

Steve Lacy made his debut as a Grammys performer at the 65th annual awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) with a captivating rendition of a song host Trevor Noah said “has become an anthem all over the world”: his multi-Grammy-nominated breakthrough hit “Bad Habit.” “Hello Grammys, I’m Steve Lacy,” the singer-songwriter introduced himself, before launching into the Billboard Hot 100-topping smash. The smoothly electric performance, featuring the alt-R&B star really flexing his falsetto range, also featured extended bass soloing from alt-funk maestro Thundercat. Lacy’s performance seemed to be very well received by the bigger names in the Grammys crowd, with...
Elle

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards

No matter what award show you’re watching, you’re bound to see a red carpet full of remarkable looks. That said, none quite compare to the Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night has historically been one of the most exciting occasions for head-turning looks (after all, it’s hard not to reference Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress—which casually happened to lead engineers to build Google Images), and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was no exception.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Delivers a Roaring Performance of ‘Broken Horses’ at 2023 Grammys

Following a touching introduction from her wife and two daughters, Brandi Carlile took to the stage Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Grammy Awards to perform the roaring “Broken Horses” from her album of the year nominated In These Silent Days.  Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Opening with a rousing wail, Carlile delivered an epic rock set that showcased guitar skills, impressive vocal range and rasp, and her captivating presence. Plus, as her partner Catherine Shepherd said, she is also “one of the greatest, most authentic human beings on the planet.” As host Trevor Noah said following her performance,...
Billboard

Adele Makes Hilarious Cameo in Lizzo’s Up-Close Grammys Video of Harry Styles Winning AOTY: Watch

When Harry Styles was announced as the winner of this year’s Grammy album of the year award, his good friend and fellow nominee Lizzo could be seen on live TV filming him with a big smile on her face as he walked up onstage to accept. And, after teasing fans that she might, the 34-year-old songstress has posted the up-close video — and it features a hilarious cameo from Adele, who was seated right next to her. In the clip, posted to TikTok two days after the Sunday night (Feb. 5) awards ceremony, Lizzo captures Styles bewildered reaction to winning the...
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’ Grammys Performance Deemed ‘Evil’ by Conservatives

As if people weren’t mad enough at the results of the 2023 Grammys, now conservatives are fired up over two performers wearing devil costumes during the annual telecast. During the ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 5), Sam Smith and Kim Petras offered a rousing performance of their hit single “Unholy,” in which the Petras performed alongside drag stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik dressed in devil costumes, while Smith was in a bright red top hat with devil horns sticking out from it for the final chorus. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Instead of celebrating the fact that the pair...
Billboard

Aaron Carter Was Omitted From the Grammys’ ‘In Memoriam’ Segment – And Fans Are Unhappy

Aaron Carter’s name was missing from the Grammy Awards’ “In Memoriam” package on Sunday night (Feb. 5), and fans are letting the Recording Academy know about it. The much-anticipated segment featured many of the big stars who shaped the music world and left us last year, including David Crosby, Olivia Newton-John, Jeff Beck, Naomi Judd, Vangelis, Andy Fletcher and Lisa Marie Presley. Also during the 65th annual Grammys, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood took the stage to pay musical tribute to the late Christine McVie, best known as one of the singers and songwriters for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Fleetwood Mac; while...
Billboard

Skywriter Declares Beyoncé Still ‘Made Music History’ Following Grammys Album of the Year Upset

Justice for Renaissance! A skywriter appeared above the city of Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 6) to remind Beyoncé exactly who she is after her loss at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Users across social media spotted the airplane’s message in the sky, which couldn’t be any more loud and clear: “BEYONCÉ, YOU MADE MUSIC HISTORY.” Indeed, while the icon lost out on her fourth chance at album of the year after Harry Styles was named the winner for Harry’s House, she broke the record for the most Grammy win in history by adding four new gramophones to her collection of 32 wins...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Missy Elliott Praises Lil Wayne, Lizzo & More After Receiving Congrats for Global Impact Grammy Award

Missy Elliott was a 2023 recipient of the Recording Academy’s global impact award. The singer received the award — alongside fellow honorees Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre — ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards at Thursday’s Black Music Collective event last week, and she’s taking a moment after soaking up praise from her peers to extend a few kind words of her own. In a video posted to Missy’s feed, Lil Wayne spoke of how honored he felt to be presented with the global impact award alongside one of his idols. “You already know Missy is one of my biggest...
Billboard

Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys: Watch the Moment

You know it’s not the same as it was, but we remember it all too well. It’s been more than a decade since Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated and called it quits, leaving millions of heartbroken fans feeling akin to children of divorced parents. But at the Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), the two singers proved that, though long broken up, Mom and Dad are on great terms, taking time to chat and support one another during the ceremony. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 In an onsite video captured during Steve Lacy’s performance of “Bad Habit,”...
Billboard

Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Just Like That’ Takes Song of the Year in Surprise Grammys Win

And just like that, Bonnie Raitt has another Grammy to her name. In an upset win, the icon won the 2023 Grammy award for song of the year for “Just Like That” on Sunday (Feb. 5). Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 Receiving the award from first lady Jill Biden, Raitt called this win “an unreal moment.” And indeed, it sort of was, with Raitt’s bittersweet ballad about a heart transplant beating out mega-hits including Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”  “Thank you for honoring...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lands First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER lands its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuts atop the tally (dated Feb. 11). The five-song set earned 161,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate, largely driven by CD album sales. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is the third top 10-charting effort for the South Korean vocal group, which reached the top 10 previously in 2022 with Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (No. 4) and in 2021 with The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (No. 5). The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION halts the chart-topping run...
Billboard

Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys: ‘This Doesn’t Happen to People Like Me’

After one of the tightest races in recent Grammys history, it’s official: Harry Styles took home the Grammy Award for album of the year on Sunday night (Feb. 5)! Presented by Trevor Noah and a superfan who had championed his work throughout the broadcast, Styles, breaking out in tears, couldn’t seem to contain his excitement when he approached the microphone. “S–t,” he said, breaking into a smile. Styles thanked his fellow nominees in the speech — including Beyoncé, Adele, Brandi Carlile and others — for being a constant source of inspiration for his music. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by...
Billboard

Mary J. Blige Spreads the Self-Love Around With ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ at the 2023 Grammys

Just moments after Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, hip-hop-soul superstar Mary J. Blige gave the crowd a chance to take a breath on Sunday night (Feb. 5). The singer appeared during the live telecast to perform her single “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Descending from a high platform clad in a skin-tight crystalline dress with rhinestoned boots and gloves to match, Blige delivered her personalized message of self-love and confidence with her once-in-a-generation voice. “Sometimes, you gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘Good morning, gorgeous,'” the star sang. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 As...
Billboard

Liam Payne & Niall Horan Are ‘Very Proud’ of Harry Styles’ Big Grammys Win: ‘God Bless You Brother’

Liam Payne and Niall Horan each took to social media on Monday morning (Feb. 6) to celebrate Harry Styles winning album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to,” Payne wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of his one-time bandmate gazing in awe at the Grammy in his hands, “and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations.” Related Here’s What Harry Styles Had to Say About Winning 2023 Album of the Year Grammy… 02/06/2023 Horan,...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy