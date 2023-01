Nancy Lee Speidel, 86, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away on January 2, 2023. Nancy was born May 28, 1936, in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Martha Neff. She was preceded in death by her brothers Bob Neff and James Neff. She also lost two sons, Michael Eugene Speidel in 2010 and Jeffrey Wayne Speidel in 2018.

