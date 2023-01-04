ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re “New Year rings in new laws” by Matthew Hall. The first rule listed is a “Prohibition against sitting or lying in doorways at night.” Glad to see we’re beginning 2023 with compassion, Santa Monica. The same Daily Press ran “New Year’s resolutions from” community members. One-third said they were resolute about affordable housing, including Mayor Gleam Davis, who said homelessness is “most important [issue] to the City.” Our mayor should call Karen Bass in L.A., because their mayor is actually doing something about it, instead of continuing to punish the poor among us.
HOLY TOLEDO! NOW’S THE TIME!

Heard these three groups, now is the perfect time, while we are still in the holiday lull for live shows. And two are right here in downtown Santa Monica, at the oldest blues bar in LA, Harvelle’s, the other just over the border on Sepulveda, just south of Venice, at the cool Cinema Bar. All three great shows will cost you $22 – total. Note: tonight only is the first one, the donkey-kicking blues duo Celso & Darryl. You just might see me there. (Go anyway.)
Recent rain puts Santa Monica’s water infrstructure to work

As rain continues to hound Santa Monica for a second consecutive week, gallons of pollution-laden storm water runoff that once would have flown into the Santa Monica Bay are being diverted and captured for reuse by the City’s increasingly robust water infrastructure system. Coming just several months after the...
New storm brings rain but little damage to Santa Monica

As a huge storm hit California on Wednesday, officials ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency...
Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said. The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “After telling the suspect to drop...
SMPD officer sues over 2020 crash

A santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer over a 2020 car crash. The case stems from a 2020 accident at the intersection of Pico and 11th Street. According to the lawsuit, both officers were driving their department issued SUV’s toward an emergency call with lights and sirens activated. Officer Cain Mora had the green light at the time of the crash and had entered the intersection at about 35 mph. The suit alleges Officer Jason Ziegler improperly ran the red light at about 56 mph and hit Mora’s vehicle.
