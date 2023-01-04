Heard these three groups, now is the perfect time, while we are still in the holiday lull for live shows. And two are right here in downtown Santa Monica, at the oldest blues bar in LA, Harvelle’s, the other just over the border on Sepulveda, just south of Venice, at the cool Cinema Bar. All three great shows will cost you $22 – total. Note: tonight only is the first one, the donkey-kicking blues duo Celso & Darryl. You just might see me there. (Go anyway.)

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO