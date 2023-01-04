TechCru Inc. Secures Exclusive Sports Gaming Patents Through a Commercialization Partnership in Augmented and Virtual Reality

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Engadget
German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023
German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
TechCrunch
Holoride launches new device to bring VR entertainment to any vehicle
The company unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas a device about the size of a smart speaker that can be retrofitted into any vehicle to make it VR ready. The product marks a turning point for a company that has been reliant on partnerships with automakers for its growth.
Infinitum Unveils Award-winning, Next-Gen Propulsion and Traction Electric Motor at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced Aircore Mobility, an award-winning, next generation, axial flux propulsion and traction motor designed to sustainably power passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications. The Aircore Mobility motor delivers high power and torque density and operates with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load conditions to maximize vehicle range, whether on road, off road, on water or in the air. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005139/en/ The Infinitum Aircore Mobility motor (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
BBC
Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned
One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Sony and Honda’s First EV Goes All in on Augmented Reality, Planned for 2026
via Afeela / Sony Honda MobilityThe EV brand, named Afeela, will use VR and AR to enhance the driving (and entertainment) experience.
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
CNET
Futuristic Tech at CES 2023 Shows Off Fantastic Inventions of Tomorrow
At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, there are plenty of innovative devices and gadgets you can get right now, but much of the fun of the electronics show is seeing all the grand promises of the future. The convention is loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come.
Investopedia
Innovation Runs Wild at Annual Vegas Tech Party
George Jetson would have felt right at home. Flying cars, eight-foot televisions and an AI device promising to tell you just why your baby is wailing all dotted the landscape at his week's annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once again serving up the world's biggest spectacle of techno-gluttony.
Meet AjnaXR, the lightest mixed reality headset in its class
An India-based startup, AjnaLens, has unveiled a mixed-reality headset, AjnaXR, which is designed to empower people with real-world skills by changing the way we learn, a press release said. The company leverages mixed reality, a combination of virtual and augmented reality, to deliver a more immersive learning experience as compared to conventional methods.
Digiday
CES 2023 brings focus to clean rooms and attention metrics at the C Space
Electric quadcopters and earbuds that read your mind? Only at CES. That’s right, CES 2023 was back in full swing in Las Vegas and online, as companies showcase their upcoming consumer technologies — from flying cars to haptic suits. After two years of dips in attendance, the Consumer Technology Association expects some 100,000 attendees, 1,000 new exhibitors and more than 3,000 companies to show this year.
CORRECTINGand REPLACINGAirgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following due to minor copy edits in the second and third paragraphs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Lotte Metaverse allows you to buy online products in the real world
Korean ICT company Lotte Data Communications has created its own version of the metaverse where products purchased can be delivered in the real world.
CoinDesk
Audi-Backed Startup Holoride is Bringing VR to the Car
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — There’s a use case for virtual reality that remains untapped: the automobile. “VR in the car” – where passengers amuse themselves with virtual reality (VR) headsets instead of phones or iPads – sounds like a good idea on paper, but the tech is notorious for inflicting motion sickness on many wearers, even when they’re standing still. Throw in a moving car and you’re practically guaranteed to need a (non-virtual) barf bag.
CoinTelegraph
LG Electronics’ latest partnership seeks to bring interoperable metaverse platforms to TVs
South Korean tech giant LG Electronics announced that it has teamed up with cloud-based technology platform Oorbit and Pixelynx — a company building an integrated music, gaming and Web3 ecosystem — to bring the metaverse directly into the living rooms of viewers. The collaboration is set to allow...
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
CoinTelegraph
Why isn’t there a VR client yet for Decentraland or The Sandbox?
The metaverse and virtual reality (VR) go hand in hand in the public’s imagination and platforms including Somnium Space, Crypto Voxels and Meta’s Horizon Worlds already support the technology. But despite describing itself as a “decentralized virtual reality platform” on its website, the browser-based 3D metaverse platform Decentraland...
Comments / 0