Las Vegas, NV

TechCru Inc. Secures Exclusive Sports Gaming Patents Through a Commercialization Partnership in Augmented and Virtual Reality

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago
Engadget

German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023

German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
KSAT 12

Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show

Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
TechCrunch

Holoride launches new device to bring VR entertainment to any vehicle

The company unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas a device about the size of a smart speaker that can be retrofitted into any vehicle to make it VR ready. The product marks a turning point for a company that has been reliant on partnerships with automakers for its growth.
The Associated Press

Infinitum Unveils Award-winning, Next-Gen Propulsion and Traction Electric Motor at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced Aircore Mobility, an award-winning, next generation, axial flux propulsion and traction motor designed to sustainably power passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications. The Aircore Mobility motor delivers high power and torque density and operates with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load conditions to maximize vehicle range, whether on road, off road, on water or in the air. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005139/en/ The Infinitum Aircore Mobility motor (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider

Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
BBC

Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned

One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
The Associated Press

GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023

• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
Investopedia

Innovation Runs Wild at Annual Vegas Tech Party

George Jetson would have felt right at home. Flying cars, eight-foot televisions and an AI device promising to tell you just why your baby is wailing all dotted the landscape at his week's annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, once again serving up the world's biggest spectacle of techno-gluttony.
Interesting Engineering

Meet AjnaXR, the lightest mixed reality headset in its class

An India-based startup, AjnaLens, has unveiled a mixed-reality headset, AjnaXR, which is designed to empower people with real-world skills by changing the way we learn, a press release said. The company leverages mixed reality, a combination of virtual and augmented reality, to deliver a more immersive learning experience as compared to conventional methods.
Digiday

CES 2023 brings focus to clean rooms and attention metrics at the C Space

Electric quadcopters and earbuds that read your mind? Only at CES. That’s right, CES 2023 was back in full swing in Las Vegas and online, as companies showcase their upcoming consumer technologies — from flying cars to haptic suits. After two years of dips in attendance, the Consumer Technology Association expects some 100,000 attendees, 1,000 new exhibitors and more than 3,000 companies to show this year.
CoinDesk

Audi-Backed Startup Holoride is Bringing VR to the Car

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — There’s a use case for virtual reality that remains untapped: the automobile. “VR in the car” – where passengers amuse themselves with virtual reality (VR) headsets instead of phones or iPads – sounds like a good idea on paper, but the tech is notorious for inflicting motion sickness on many wearers, even when they’re standing still. Throw in a moving car and you’re practically guaranteed to need a (non-virtual) barf bag.
CoinTelegraph

Why isn’t there a VR client yet for Decentraland or The Sandbox?

The metaverse and virtual reality (VR) go hand in hand in the public’s imagination and platforms including Somnium Space, Crypto Voxels and Meta’s Horizon Worlds already support the technology. But despite describing itself as a “decentralized virtual reality platform” on its website, the browser-based 3D metaverse platform Decentraland...

