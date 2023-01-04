A Florida woman proved that learning doesn’t ever stop when she earned her master’s degree at 89 years old. Great-grandmother Joan Donovan got an advanced degree in English and creative writing online from Southern New Hampshire University. The military spouse and breast cancer survivor were just 16 when she completed high school, but could not go on to higher education. “When I graduated from high school, I was told there was no money in the family to send me to college,” the octogenarian told SNHU. After her six children were grown and moved away, she decided to resume her studies. First, she received her associate’s...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO