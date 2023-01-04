Read full article on original website
Related
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
Super senior: Florida woman earns her master’s degree at 89
A Florida woman proved that learning doesn’t ever stop when she earned her master’s degree at 89 years old. Great-grandmother Joan Donovan got an advanced degree in English and creative writing online from Southern New Hampshire University. The military spouse and breast cancer survivor were just 16 when she completed high school, but could not go on to higher education. “When I graduated from high school, I was told there was no money in the family to send me to college,” the octogenarian told SNHU. After her six children were grown and moved away, she decided to resume her studies. First, she received her associate’s...
Comments / 0