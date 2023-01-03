Read full article on original website
Related
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
These California Trees Are Thousands of Years Old. Are They The Oldest Living Things on Earth?
The current consensus is that the oldest living things on earth are trees, and the oldest of them are in California. So which trees are they? The oldest living things dated by science are found in the White Mountains of California and are called bristlecone pines.
NPR
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett retires after 36 years at the network
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett is retiring after 36 years at the network. During that time, he's covered wars, hurricanes, religion and most recently a divided America. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Gosh darn it. John Burnett's fixing to hang up his hat - retire, that is - leaving NPR after 36...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
DAVIS: (Laughter). AMY: OK, here's the show. (SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") DAVIS: I don't know if she knows this, but our own Tamara Keith had a dog named Cokie over the late, great Cokie Roberts as well. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Yep.
NPR
Deepti Kapoor on her new novel 'Age of Vice'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Deepti Kapoor about her new novel, "Age of Vice." Set in New Delhi, the book follows a young man, examining the forces that made him. Deepti Kapoor's "Age Of Vice" begins with a crash, and it never lets up. A rich man's car in New Delhi, 3 a.m., 2004, kills five people who live and sleep on the street. The man at the wheel is Ajay. He is 22 and stinks of whiskey. He's sent to jail, where he's attacked. But then, Ajay attacks his attackers. You see, he's a Wadia man. And slowly, we begin to see the life that put him behind the wheel and which steers through so many forces of modern India. "Age Of Vice" is being acclaimed as hypnotic and has already been compared to "The Great Gatsby" and "The Godfather." Deepti Kapoor joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Opinion: UNESCO, consider the bagel
An urbane French friend taunted me recently. UNESCO has declared the French baguette on the list of intangible cultural heritage products, he said, but not the American bagel. This must upset you, n'est-ce pas? N'est-ce yes. I know the bagel is not American-born, but a lot of the best things...
NPR
Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF COIN SPINNING) It's story time in Mandy Robek's (ph) third-grade class. MANDY ROBEK: Alrighty, readers. Here we go. BERAS: The kids' little faces light up. ROBEK: So we're going to read today and just see, what do we think...
NPR
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading and viewing.
This week, we witnessed a gray whale give birth, learned how to stay on track with New Year's goals, and found a way to declutter. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Babel, or...
NPR
Meet some of the European Elvis impersonators competing to be crowned "King"
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) I had to leave town for a little while. You said you'd be good while I'm gone. A king of rock 'n' roll, that is. The European Elvis Championships are underway as we speak, the biggest competition of the year for the thriving world - who knew? - of European Elvis tribute artists.
NPR
Arizona's new governor Katie Hobbs reflects on her campaign, inauguration and vision
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KATIE HOBBS: I'm an optimist. That's Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs speaking at her inauguration on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HOBBS: I believe that now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship and return to a path of cooperation and progress. SIMON: But...
NPR
Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, dumping massive amounts of water. Now, that last one, massive amounts of water - it's interesting because all that rain is hitting in a state that has been stricken with drought. Some California residents are watching this precious resource wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for later, for times when we desperately need it? Well, Andrew Fisher, hydrogeologist and professor at UC Santa Cruz, attempted to answer that question in an op-ed for The LA Times. And we have brought him here to try to answer it for us. Professor Fisher, welcome.
NPR
Conductor Marin Alsop on her concerts exclusively featuring works by female composers
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with conductor Marin Alsop about concerts she is conducting this weekend in Chicago, which feature exclusively works by female composers. Maestra Marin Alsop is in the great city of Chicago this weekend to make a statement about women in classical music - there aren't enough. Marin Alsop, thanks so much for joining us again.
NPR
Morning news brief
What do voters think of a long-running fight over who serves as House speaker?. The House adjourned last night after an 11th round of balloting failed to produce a winner. Republicans hold the majority, but a small faction will not go along with their choice of Kevin McCarthy as speaker. This is now the most drawn-out speaker's race since before the Civil War. And as it unfolded, NPR member station reporters talked with some of the lawmakers' constituents, including Republican Robert Stepp of Colorado, whose representative is one of the holdouts, Lauren Boebert.
NPR
'The Divided Dial' examines how right-wing radio spreads misinformation
A recent podcast series digs into the beginnings of conservative talk radio and tracks its rise. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Katie Thornton, the host of "The Divided Dial." Before the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, a talk radio host was on the air. Eric Metaxas interviewed a man who denied the presidential election results and who in turn got a call from Donald Trump.
NPR
New U.S. border plan may lead more Cubans to attempt the risky journey by sea
Authorities in the Florida Keys are struggling to respond to a surge in migrants landing in boats from Haiti and Cuba. The largest numbers are from Cuba where economic conditions are desperate. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Several hundred migrants, most of them Cuban, have landed in the past week. The...
NPR
Being legally blind couldn't stop a man from running 3,000 miles across the U.S.
Jason Romero suffers from a rare eye condition that is causing him to go blind. He came to StoryCorps with his daughter Sofia to talk about how he made it through some depressing days. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. And for our first...
NPR
The fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge is open for entries!
Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
NPR
Biden gives a dozen medals to people who helped protect democracy during Jan. 6 riot
It's the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. To mark it, President Biden honored 14 Americans with a medal for what they did to defend democracy on that day and in the lead-up to it. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith was at the ceremony and has this report.
NPR
Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas this weekend
Friday is Christmas Eve for Orthodox Christians around the world. A member of the Orthodox faith in British Columbia, Canada, talks about her community's holiday traditions. Today is Christmas Eve, according to the Julian calendar, the one established by Julius Caesar, the Roman leader, before the Gregorian calendar became the standard we know today. A small but significant portion of the world's Christians still follow that calendar, so they will celebrate Christmas tomorrow in countries like Ethiopia and Egypt and Moldova and Russia.
NPR
The job market was on a hot streak for much of 2022, but chilly winds are blowing
The Labor Department reports Friday on December's job gains. Despite some high-profile layoff announcements, the overall job market remains tight. The U.S. job market improved at the end of the year. We've got new job numbers out this morning. So let's bring in NPR business correspondent Scott Horsley. Hey there, Scott.
Comments / 1