NPR's Scott Simon talks with Deepti Kapoor about her new novel, "Age of Vice." Set in New Delhi, the book follows a young man, examining the forces that made him. Deepti Kapoor's "Age Of Vice" begins with a crash, and it never lets up. A rich man's car in New Delhi, 3 a.m., 2004, kills five people who live and sleep on the street. The man at the wheel is Ajay. He is 22 and stinks of whiskey. He's sent to jail, where he's attacked. But then, Ajay attacks his attackers. You see, he's a Wadia man. And slowly, we begin to see the life that put him behind the wheel and which steers through so many forces of modern India. "Age Of Vice" is being acclaimed as hypnotic and has already been compared to "The Great Gatsby" and "The Godfather." Deepti Kapoor joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us.

