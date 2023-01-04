Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Related
beyondthecreek.com
Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek
It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
climaterwc.com
Neighborhood-wide garage sale planned in Redwood City
Hunting for a bargain? Mark your calendars for the Central Neighborhood Garage Sale. On Saturday and Sunday Jan. 28-29, the Central Neighborhood of Redwood City will hold a neighborhood-wide garage sale. The Central Neighborhood’s boundaries are roughly Jefferson Avenue, El Camino Real, Redwood Ave., and streets bordering Red Morton Park....
Crews scramble to halt growing slide threatening Point Richmond homes
RICHMOND - Many communities are still cleaning up and assessing damage from the storms that have already come through, hoping the next round of weather doesn't make things worse. One of them is Point Richmond, where a crack in a hillside forced the evacuation of 15 homes in the Seacliff Neighborhood. It was last weekend's big rain storm. Someone walking a trail was sharp enough to notice the crack in the hillside, and know that it was absolutely something that needed to be reported. Just about a week later now they have covered that break in the ground with...
sfstandard.com
5 Bay Area Homes You Could Buy After Winning the Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is flirting with the billion-dollar mark. After no winner claimed the prize–which now sits at $940 million–on Tuesday, lottery ticket holders have another chance of striking it rich today when another drawing will be held. If fortune smiles on you, here are a few...
Fallen oak tree damages property in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — With this break in the weather, tree services are in high demand. In Hayward, a centuries-old oak tree fell on top of a home and cars. Arborist David Gallo says his crews stay busy year-round, but when storms hit, call volume increases, and this week has been no different. “We have […]
beyondthecreek.com
The Counter Closes at The Mercer in Downtown Walnut Creek
It’s always sad to see a beloved local business close its doors, and that’s exactly what has happened, after 14 years in business, with The Counter in downtown Walnut Creek. I remember living around the corner when they first opened and was thrilled with the burgers and toppings. According to a sign in the window, rising costs and prohibitive future occupancy costs have made it impractical for the burger restaurant to continue operating . If you’re a fan of The Counter and are looking for a nearby location, you can head to their Fremont location.
oaklandca.gov
Friday Winter Storm Update
The City of Oakland is providing the following updates related to the ongoing winter storm. The City’s website has been updated accordingly: https://www.oaklandca.gov/topics/winter-storms. OAK311 Service Requests. Since Thursday at noon, OAK311 has received 130 additional storm-related service requests bringing the total number of service requests this week to 812....
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
‘People come here expecting things to stay the same’: Step back in time for breakfast at Millbrae Pancake House
Little has changed at the beloved family-run diner since it opened in 1959. Its customers and owners wouldn’t have it any other way. Songs from The Shangri-Las and Brenda Lee rotate through Millbrae Pancake House’s playlist. The upbeat ‘60s-era music greets you soon after you step out of your car and pulls you inside, where you imagine people conversing with words like “jalopy” and “groovy.” Yes, the popular all-day breakfast spot is dated, but places like this offer a respite from a world that can feel like it’s spinning out of control.
Starter Bakery Is Finally Opening its Oakland Brick-and-Mortar
The patisserie's upcoming Rockridge spot was previously home to Jules Thin Crust, and is near establishments such as Ain't Normal Cafe, Millennium vegan restaurant, and Zachary's Chicago Pizza.
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
Richmond homes near sea cliff evacuated due to mudslide
RICHMOND (CBS SF/BCN) – Residents of 15 homes in Richmond voluntarily evacuated Tuesday night and Wednesday after the hillside above the Seacliff development began showing signs of mudslides. Mayor Tom Butt said in his e-forum newsletter Wednesday that arrangements were made for residents without places to go to stay in an Emeryville hotel. Butt said Seacliff Drive was closed between Seacliff Way and Canal Boulevard, while Seaview Drive and Seacliff Way from Seacliff Drive to Admiralty Way were also closed. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaButt said a geologist was on site Wednesday morning, as well as...
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
A New Gourmet Bakery Is Arriving in Palo Alto
Bay Area-based bakery Marvel Cake, known for its custom gourmet desserts, appears to be opening a second shop.
KTVU FOX 2
Minivan driver rams man in Emeryville parking lot
Emeryville - Emeryville police are searching for a woman who intentionally rammed her minivan into a man outside a store at a busy shopping center. The victim, Krzysztof Sobieszczanski, 67, told KTVU on Friday that he suffered a 10-inch gash on his head, road rash and bruises on his leg.
mymotherlode.com
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers
Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week. The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.
Comments / 2