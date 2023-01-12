The CEO of Fanatics Vertical Brands talks about how he joined the company, the partnership with the NHL and what makes Mitchell & Ness unique.

Courtesy of Fanatics Inc.

Joe Bozich, the CEO of Fanatics Vertical Brands talks with W. Graeme Roustan, the owner and publisher of The Hockey News, about how he joined the company, the partnership with the NHL and what makes Mitchell & Ness unique.

Joe Bozich in Conversation with W. Graeme Roustan (; 15:28)

For this and more interviews with a deep look into the world of the hockey business, check out The Hockey News' Money and Power 2023 issue, now available at THN.com/free .