ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey News

Joe Bozich in Conversation with W. Graeme Roustan

By W. Graeme Roustan
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6wjZ_0k3O1u8x00

The CEO of Fanatics Vertical Brands talks about how he joined the company, the partnership with the NHL and what makes Mitchell & Ness unique.

Courtesy of Fanatics Inc.

Joe Bozich, the CEO of Fanatics Vertical Brands talks with W. Graeme Roustan, the owner and publisher of The Hockey News, about how he joined the company, the partnership with the NHL and what makes Mitchell & Ness unique.

Joe Bozich in Conversation with W. Graeme Roustan (; 15:28)

For this and more interviews with a deep look into the world of the hockey business, check out The Hockey News' Money and Power 2023 issue, now available at THN.com/free .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey News

The Hockey News

New York, NY
233
Followers
794
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hockey News is your source for the inside scoop on NHL and hockey news worldwide

 https://thehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy