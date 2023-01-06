ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 9 On All-Time Global Chart With $1.547B

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JPNN_0k3NEWaQ00

FRIDAY UPDATE: Rising again on the all-time global box office chart, James Cameron ’s Avatar: The Way of Water has jumped into the No. 9 slot with Thursday’s grosses included. As presaged yesterday (see below), it has overtaken The Avengers ’ $1.521B, now having surfed to nearly $1.547B worldwide — and getting there in 23 days of release.

The Na’vi sequel from 20th Century Studios and Disney continues to stand as the No. 2 international box office release of the pandemic era with $1.075B through Thursday. It is closing in on the No. 1 title of the past three years, Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.107B), and will also shortly pass the pre-pandemic gross of The Lion King ($1.118B) overseas.

The Thursday offshore take was $23.4M in 52 markets, a 51% drop from last Thursday.

On Friday, and not included in the totals above, China added an estimated $3.5M for an estimated running $177M cume. The Maoyan prediction for a final total eased a bit, to $216M. Likewise not included above, Korea’s Friday was $1.29M for a running $81.3M cume.

The Top 10 markets through Thursday are: China ($171.5M), France ($97M), Germany ($79.5M), Korea ($79.2M), UK ($62.1M), India ($52.4M), Australia ($40.8M), Mexico ($40.6M), Italy ($35.7M) and Spain ($33.3M).

PREVIOUS, THURSDAY UPDATE: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water , as expected (see below), has exceeded $1.5B globally with Wednesday’s figures included. The running total through yesterday is $1,516.5M , meaning that it has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick as the No. 1 worldwide release of 2022. What’s more, it is now the No. 10 biggest movie ever globally.

The 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi epic has also in the past day crossed Furious 7 worldwide. Today, it will pass The Avengers to claim the No. 9 spot on the all-time global chart.

Internationally, it is the No. 9 biggest movie ever, and, in Europe, is the highest-grosser of the pandemic era (having passed Spider-Man: No Way Home ). It is also the No. 5 release of all time for the region.

Midweeks continue to be strong for the Na’vi with Wednesday adding $26.4M from 52 overseas markets (-33% on last Wednesday).

Not included in totals above, Korea is at an estimated $79.6M cume through Thursday and China at an estimated $173M, with Maoyan upping its final projections to RMB 1.5B ($218M) in the market.

The Top 5 offshore markets to date through Wednesday are China ($168.6M), France ($96.1M), Korea ($78.2M), Germany ($76.5M) and the UK ($60.9M).

PREVIOUS, WEDNESDAY: James Cameron’s Avatar : The Way of Water has now officially, and as projected , crossed the $1 billion mark at the international box office with Tuesday’s grosses included. What’s more for this 20th Century Studios/Disney juggernaut, at $1,482.5M worldwide through Tuesday, the epic sci-fi sequel is next on its way to yet another milestone and will top $1.5B global when today’s numbers are factored. In doing so, it will become the No. 1 worldwide release of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick ’s $1.489B.

The overseas cume through Tuesday is $1.025B , after adding $28.3M in 52 international markets yesterday (a 44% drop from last Tuesday). WoW is the No. 1 offshore release of 2022 and No. 2 of the pandemic era. It stands as the No. 9 international release of all time, moving up from No. 11 having just passed The Fate of the Furious and Jurassic World after 21 days in movie theaters.

Globally, it is the No. 12 biggest release ever, now overtaking Disney’s own Frozen II .

Following the holiday period, and while some offshore markets still have local holidays, midweeks continue to be strong and there is plenty of runway ahead.

Not included in the totals above, China’s Wednesday brought in an estimated $3M for a local running cume of $170M. Maoyan is projecting a $215M final. Similarly not included above, Korea reached $78.8M through today.

Through Tuesday, the Top 10 overseas markets are: China ($165.5M), France ($95M), Korea ($77.2M), Germany ($73.4M), UK ($59.5M), India ($51.4M), Mexico ($39.1M), Australia ($37.9M), Italy ($33.8M) and Spain ($30.5M).

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

International Box Office 2022: Gains & Growing Pains Amid Product Gaps; Global Studio Rankings

A flying ace, rampaging dinosaurs, Marvel, DC, Minions and battling blue aliens on a distant planet were among the highlights of 2022 for the Hollywood studios at the global and international box office. Still, it was yet another year of transition, with worldwide grosses reaching an estimated $26B — a 27% increase on 2021 but 35% off the pre-pandemic three-year average, according to Gower Street Analytics. The upward trajectory also occurred overseas as some markets came back strongly, while others struggled and exchange rates went wild. Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Flies Past $1.7B Global, Now 7th Biggest Movie Ever; ‘Puss In Boots’ A Whisker From $200M WW – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: That was fast. Coming out of its fourth weekend of release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has topped $1.7B globally and become the No. 7 biggest movie of all time worldwide. With an estimated $1.708B through Sunday, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel has overtaken 2019’s The Lion King ($1.663B) and 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.672B) as it leaps up the chart. Riding past $1.19B at the international box office, the sci-fi epic has become the highest-grossing overseas release of the pandemic era and the No. 5 title ever offshore behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War. The international...
Deadline

Prince Harry’s ITV Tell-All Goes Global After Pre-Interview Deals

ITV’s interview with Prince Harry has aired in 77 territories after a series of pre-sales deals before its broadcast. Harry: The Interview has been seen in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and parts of Asia and South America this week, following the hard-hitting 90-minute special’s broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK on Sunday. The tell-all interview was seen by 4.1M in the UK, which, while being ITV’s fourth biggest overnight title of the year, was markedly smaller the 11.1M who watch Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan Markle last year. That simulcasted on CBS in the U.S. and this week...
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry, In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Brother Prince William Shoved Him To The Floor During Argument Over Meghan Markle: “It Was A Pretty Nasty Experience”

Prince Harry, in a 60 Minutes interview tied to the publication of his memoir this week, described an incident in early 2019 when tensions boiled over with Prince William to the point that his brother shoved him and he cut his back as he fell on a dog bowl on the floor. Already, there were tensions over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who became a target of the British tabloid media. The confrontation occurred at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace. “It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part,” Harry told Anderson Cooper. “It was at a time where he was...
Deadline

Diana Jenkins Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Diana Jenkins is giving up her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after only one season. The Bravo star and entrepreneur confirmed her departure from the reality series on her Instagram account. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she shared. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Jenkins continued, “I would like...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Bernard Kalb Dies: Veteran TV Journalist & Author Was 100

Bernard Kalb, a veteran television journalist that worked at CBS and NBC News, has died. He was 100. News of Kalb’s death was confirmed by The Washington Post which reported that he died on January 8 at his home in North Bethesda, Maryland following “complications from a fall.” Kalb was born in New York City on February 4, 1922. His career in journalism started at The New York Times at the end of World War II and after serving in the Army. Kalb would later become a TV correspondent for CBS and NBC covering foreign affairs and based internationally. In 1984, he was...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry’s Much Hyped ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data. The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021. It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led...
Deadline

Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance: “5 Weeks From Today”

Rihanna will be taking over the Super Bowl field next month when she performs at the half-time show. The “Disturbia” singer reminded her fans of her appearance during the last weekend of the NFL regular season. “5 weeks from today,” read the post shared by the NFL. In the short clip, Rihanna is wearing a black Fenty hoodie with the iconic photo that was used to announce her Super Bowl performance where she is holding a football. The hoodie is part of a Save X Fenty collection the star dropped in honor of her upcoming halftime show. Rihanna will be the first performer...
GLENDALE, AZ
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer and viewers are in for an explosive season. The cable network also confirmed that the return of the reality series will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Most of the trailer revolves around the major story of the season — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorcing. The couple got married on the show and now viewers will witness how they move with their lives and start dating other people. Related Story Peacock Reveals 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It's A Blast From The Past Related Story Andy Cohen Says...
Deadline

California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Hollywood Mourns ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own

Hollywood awoke today to the sad news that Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich was gone too soon at age 54. Mourners posted about the hairstyle that launched a thousand imitators and how he was a TV presence in their childhood. But those who knew him best also focused on his kindness and caring in his adult years, even as he struggled to overcome various issues in his life. Particularly notable was the outpouring from fellow child stars of his vintage, who perhaps knew all too well about what massive early attention can do to the rest of your life. A few of the early reactions: More from DeadlineAdam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV's 'Eight Is Enough' Was 54Si Litvinoff Dies: 'A Clockwork Orange', 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Exec Producer Was 93Fay Weldon Dies: 'The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil' Author Was 91Best of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Deadline

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To Five Months In New York Tax Case — Update

UPDATE: Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday. A New York state judge handed down the sentence after Weisselberg entered a guilty plea to 15 charges related to tax fraud and evasion last summer. That was part of a deal in which he agreed to be a witness against the Trump Organization.  A New York jury last month found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud and other charges. Sentencing against the company is scheduled for Friday, with fines of up to $1.6 million. According to the AP, Judge Juan...
Deadline

Danny Masterson Gets New Rape Trial; Proceedings Set For Spring

A Los Angeles judge ruled Tuesday that Danny Masterson will have to stand trial again on a trio of rape charges. With the That ‘70s Show alum in the downtown courtroom today, Judge Charlaine Olmedo rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case and formally set March 29 as the start of a second trial with jury selection. After the first trial was declared a mistrial on November 30, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge had penciled in a March 27 date. Ending weeks of hesitancy, L.A. County Deputy District Attorneys Reinhold Mueller and Ariel Anson said near the beginning of today’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

153K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy