Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
EDMOND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox spotted in Oklahoma

EL RENO, Okla. — Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox was just spotted in the Sooner State. Sid’s Diner, a restaurant in El Reno, shared a few photos of LeVox making his own onion burger. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

