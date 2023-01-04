ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
The Comeback

Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders

It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Suspend Jones

The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Decision

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry, defensive back Jeffrey Simmons and outside linebacker Denico Autry for the team's detrimental divisional matchup on Saturday. All three were removed from the Titans injury report. The 7-9 Titans play the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.  Staying true to his ...
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

