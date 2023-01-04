Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
Neither the Bills, Chiefs nor Bengals are probably entirely thrilled, but the Chiefs have the least room to complain. They stand to benefit most.
WFAA
After Damar Hamlin injury, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reminded of coach who died following medical emergency in 2020
FRISCO, Texas — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the hospital, Dallas Cowboys players are continuing to process the injury that made the sports world stand still. In the latest update Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin was showing "signs of improvement." The 24-year-old went...
Draymond Green Made A Big Announcement On Wednesday
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green made an announcement on Wednesday.
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Football World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Decision
The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry, defensive back Jeffrey Simmons and outside linebacker Denico Autry for the team's detrimental divisional matchup on Saturday. All three were removed from the Titans injury report. The 7-9 Titans play the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC ...
Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up
Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate. Staying true to his ...
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change
The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
