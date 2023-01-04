ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA Championship

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its golf-centered campus.Photo byCourtney CookonUnsplash. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open in May 2023 and is currently recruiting more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. WFAA reports the resort is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal on-property opportunities with competitive benefits, including hotel, meal, and recreation discounts, health and wellness insurance, retirement planning and 401(k) match, personal and professional development programs, student tuition reimbursements, and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions. Jobs available include administrative, operations, and more than 130 leadership positions.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship

The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). But if you’re not heading west to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the “Natty,” not to worry. There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12 of the best bars to do so. Wear your purple, and all glory to the Hypnotoad. (If you know, you know.)Fort BreweryThe brewery and pizza joint is all in on the...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
The Man Behind The Loop, a 50-Mile Trail Coming Soon to Dallas

As the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, Philip Hiatt Haigh (aka P2H) is working with public and private partners to build The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around the heart of Dallas that will fully open in 2026. This month, one important part was slated to be approved, a leg of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail through the new Creekside Park, 1 mile south of White Rock Lake.
Temple native is National Championship bound

TEMPLE, Texas — Let the confetti fall because the TCU Horned Frogs have offically landed in Hollywood. One Temple native has played a major role in this fairytale season. After an instant classic Michigan takedown and being named the Offensive MVP in the Fiesta Bowl, Quentin Johnston is now headed to the National Championship.
