Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington CommandersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA Championship
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its golf-centered campus.Photo byCourtney CookonUnsplash. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open in May 2023 and is currently recruiting more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. WFAA reports the resort is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal on-property opportunities with competitive benefits, including hotel, meal, and recreation discounts, health and wellness insurance, retirement planning and 401(k) match, personal and professional development programs, student tuition reimbursements, and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions. Jobs available include administrative, operations, and more than 130 leadership positions.
papercitymag.com
New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is headed to Fort Worth's Montgomery Plaza. Chicago-based We Eat Hospitality Group is making an even bigger move into North Texas with no less than six new restaurant and bars slated for the region. There are even plans to finally break a long running Fort Worth curse.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
rejournals.com
McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship
The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). But if you’re not heading west to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the “Natty,” not to worry. There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12 of the best bars to do so. Wear your purple, and all glory to the Hypnotoad. (If you know, you know.)Fort BreweryThe brewery and pizza joint is all in on the...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
Dallas named one of the top buyers’ markets in 2023: report
If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.
Frisco braces for tourist dollars that come with hosting FCS Championship game
A lot of football fans will be watching TCU play in the National Championship game on Monday. But, north Texas has its own national championship game coming up on Sunday in the city of Frisco.
advocatemag.com
Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
Southlake Style
Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine
Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
dmagazine.com
The Man Behind The Loop, a 50-Mile Trail Coming Soon to Dallas
As the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, Philip Hiatt Haigh (aka P2H) is working with public and private partners to build The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around the heart of Dallas that will fully open in 2026. This month, one important part was slated to be approved, a leg of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail through the new Creekside Park, 1 mile south of White Rock Lake.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple native is National Championship bound
TEMPLE, Texas — Let the confetti fall because the TCU Horned Frogs have offically landed in Hollywood. One Temple native has played a major role in this fairytale season. After an instant classic Michigan takedown and being named the Offensive MVP in the Fiesta Bowl, Quentin Johnston is now headed to the National Championship.
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
