Colorado State

Retro 102.5

Plan a Relaxing Colorado Getaway at This Rustic Riverfront Cabin

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Colorado Riverfront Cabin for Rent. This incredible waterfront retreat is just...
Daily Record

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
KXRM

CPW’s advice for living with coyotes

(COLORADO) — Coyotes are common in Southern Colorado and can pose a risk to humans and pets alike, if steps aren’t taken to minimize interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shares about coyotes along the front range on their website. “The coyote’s success is attributed to the coyote’s own ability to adapt. Coyotes have adjusted very […]
K99

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
weather5280.com

Denver weather: How likely is snow today & Saturday

The latest surge in moisture is primarily impacting the mountains today and Saturday, as we discussed yesterday in our post focusing on the Atmospheric River and just how much water Colorado will receive from it this time. Within that post we discussed the potential for a little bit of moisture...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
KXRM

Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

