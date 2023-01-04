Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Rackspace Names Play Ransomware As Hackers Behind December Attack
Rackspace Technology has acknowledged that the hacker known as Play was responsible for the ransomware attack that impacted email access for its Hosted Exchange customers in early December. The company told Cybersecurity Drive on Monday that the hacker was identified after a forensic examination led by CrowdStrike, the FBI, and...
itechpost.com
Amazon CEO Says Company’s Layoffs Will Hit 18,000 Employees
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a blog post that the company is planning to lay off 18,000 employees. This represents the highest number of job cuts at a technology company. The company already announced its plan to cut its workforce in November last year. But during that time, the company is expected to lay off only 10,000 workers.
itechpost.com
Dev Team Co-founder Denis Gvozd Shares His Expertise in web 3.0
People interested in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will find this interview with Denis Gvozd, co-founder of Dev Team Inc., very informative. Denis shares his professional experience and offers advice that can help readers make a profit from cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency mining. Denis, will you tell us what POS is? Is...
itechpost.com
5 Things To Consider Before Buying Your First Wireless Earbuds
The Holiday Season has come and gone, but the gifts you received during it won't (unless you lose them accidentally). If you get yourself a phone upgrade, whether with your own money or were gifted one, try checking if it has a 3.5mm headphone jack at its bottom part. Chances are, they may not be thanks to design choice.
itechpost.com
CES 2023: Acer Debuts New Swift Go, a Slim Laptop With OLED Display
Acer had plenty of new PC products to show off at CES 2023. It includes laptops under its Aspire, Swift, and Predator product lines. Most of what the company revealed were basically refreshed versions of existing notebooks. But Acer did reveal an all-new laptop line, the Acer Swift Go, a slim and light device with an OLED display, as per CNET.
itechpost.com
CES 2023: Samsung Introduces SmartThings Station
Samsung just created a new smart home hub. During the CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday, Samsung announced its SmartThings Station, the latest addition to its SmartThings smart home experience, as per ZDNet. Functioning as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, SmartThings Station will let you control...
Comments / 0