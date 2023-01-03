Welsh-Ryan Arena 2705 Ashland Ave Evanston, IL 60208. The Welsh-Ryan Arena has been the home to the Northwestern Wildcats basketball team since 1952 and went through a $110 million renovation during the 2017-2018 academic year that resulted in a complete transformation of the interior of the building. However, much of its charm is still intact, which should keep things familiar to long-time fans.

