We're only a few days into 2023 and people all over Colorado have already broken their resolutions... Not too surprising though as Colorado isn't good at keeping them. It's a tradition for most to make a New Year's Resolution to kick off each new year. Most of the time it revolves around your health, eating better, working out, etc. Some make goals like a new job or a car, maybe a new relationship, or working on repairing an old one. Mine this year was to be more present and in the moment. I feel bad every time my son has to get in my face and say "daddy!" so I'm going to do my best to not be glued to my screen and be more in the moment. Did you make one? Did you already break it? It's OK, quite a few others in Colorado have broken there's too...

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO