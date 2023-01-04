Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson, 80, of rural DeGraff, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Gene was born in McGuffey, Ohio, on January 31, 1942, to the late Austin L. and Bernice (Bailey) Dotson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Tricia Cramer; his children’s mother Deanna S. Dotson; and siblings: Edythe Prater, Essie Legg, Ellaree Stettler, Bo Dotson, Earnie Dotson, Midge Frey, Ted Dotson, and Edsel Dotson.
‘It’s disturbing’: Springfield police, NAACP address gun violence outbreak
"It's disturbing, it's horrible and it's senseless," Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said. "I am still trying to wrap my arms around what is causing this."
peakofohio.com
Norma A. Steinhelfer
Norma A. Steinhelfer, 96, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. She was born in Logan County, Ohio on April 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Clayton Myron and Nellie Mae (Love) Turner. On July 10, 1946,...
peakofohio.com
Malonya A. Richardson
Malonya A. Richardson, 99, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away, Thursday night, January 5, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center. Malonya was born on August 2, 1923, in Clay Twp, Auglaize Co, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Clara Kinstle Meier. On April 27, 1943, she married George Richardson at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tom Richardson, a great-granddaughter, Kelli Nuss, and two brothers, Maynard Meier and Merono Meier.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs 23 Bills Into Law, Vetoes One
The veto came on a bill that would have prevented localities from enacting tougher tobacco laws, among other things
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023
Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
peakofohio.com
Janet M. Miller
Janet M. Miller, 81, of West Mansfield, passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born in Ada, Ohio on Tuesday, August 19, 1941, a daughter of the late William Eugene and Alvena Winona (Rostorfer) Kirtley Sr. On September...
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
Comments / 0